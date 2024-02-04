Michigan State is 'definitely standing out' to 2025 LB Grant Beerman
Michigan State brought in 2025 Ohio three-star linebacker Grant Beerman for an unofficial visit during junior day on Saturday, and he is feeling a lot of love from the Spartans.
The Lakota West High School (West Chester Township, Ohio) standout had a previous relationship with Michigan State defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi from when Rossi previously held the same title at Minnesota. Now Rossi, head coach Jonathan Smith and the rest of the of the new MSU staff are heavily pursuing Beerman.
Beerman received an offer from Michigan State on Jan. 17 and he has been building a bond with the coaches ever since then.
"It was amazing," Beerman told Spartans Illustrated about the recent Michigan State offer. "Obviously I know the great history of Michigan State, but the previous staff didn’t seem to really recruit Ohio much, so I didn’t think I had much of a chance to play there. I have a relationship with Coach Rossi from when he was at Minnesota, so I was really excited when he was hired on at Michigan State and was really glad they called me."
He went on to detail the visit and update what is next in his recruitment.
While in East Lansing, Beerman was able to do a lot. He toured campus, met with the coaches and support staff members, participated in a photo shoot wearing the Michigan State uniform, attended the Michigan State men's basketball game against Maryland (a 63-54 victory for the Spartans) and more.
He was able to learn more about Rossi's defenses system and how his game fits into it.
"The visit was really well-run and the staff covered the usual areas between facilities tours and time with the support staff, strength training, academics and nutrition," Beerman explained. "It included a photo shoot and a great basketball game versus Maryland. My favorite part was hearing from Coach Rossi and the defensive coaches about the schemes and basis for the defense. It was good to hear their thoughts on where I fit in."
