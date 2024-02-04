Michigan State brought in 2025 Ohio three-star linebacker Grant Beerman for an unofficial visit during junior day on Saturday, and he is feeling a lot of love from the Spartans.

The Lakota West High School (West Chester Township, Ohio) standout had a previous relationship with Michigan State defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi from when Rossi previously held the same title at Minnesota. Now Rossi, head coach Jonathan Smith and the rest of the of the new MSU staff are heavily pursuing Beerman.

Beerman received an offer from Michigan State on Jan. 17 and he has been building a bond with the coaches ever since then.

"It was amazing," Beerman told Spartans Illustrated about the recent Michigan State offer. "Obviously I know the great history of Michigan State, but the previous staff didn’t seem to really recruit Ohio much, so I didn’t think I had much of a chance to play there. I have a relationship with Coach Rossi from when he was at Minnesota, so I was really excited when he was hired on at Michigan State and was really glad they called me."

He went on to detail the visit and update what is next in his recruitment.