Michigan State 's hot stretch on the recruiting trail continues as three-star athlete/defensive back Justin Denson Jr. announced his verbal commitment to the Spartans on Tuesday, via Instagram.

"I'm going to be the face of the new No Fly Zone," Denson told Spartans Illustrated about the commitment. "(Michigan State) was the first big school to offer and believe in me, and they've been showing the same love since the beginning, even with the other schools offering me and all that, they always showed the same love. They made sure I was a priority for them."

Denson, 6-foot-2 and 190-pounds, expects to play cornerback at Michigan State, but has the versatility to play safety, nickel back or wherever the Spartans need him. His height, length, range and ball skills make him an ideal defensive back at the college level.

Denson released his top-five on June 20, which included Michigan State, Alabama Florida, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

In addition to his top-five schools, Denson received scholarship offers from Notre Dame, Penn State, Miami (FL.), Arizona State, Arkansas, Florida State, Kentucky, Purdue, Kansas, Maryland, Wisconsin, South Carolina, Tennessee, Mississippi, Missouri and several others. He has 30 offers in total.

Denson took his official visit to Michigan State during the weekend of June 23 through June 25 and had a great time.

"I had my most fun on my Michigan State visit (compared to all of the other official visits)," Denson said afterward.

Denson also went to Florida and Oklahoma for official visits in June, and was able to check out Alabama as well, but he felt East Lansing was home and ultimately chose MSU.

A strong bond was built between Denson, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker, secondary coach Harlon Barnett and cornerbacks coach Jim Salgado, among others on the staff.

"Those are my dawgs," Denson about the Michigan State coaches. "I love them, I relate with them. They care about me, they care about my family and they show them constant love."

Despite being the head coach, Tucker took the time to recruit Denson directly, which really resonated with him.

The relationships with the staff and the opportunity for early playing time is what stuck out to Denson about Michigan State. While early playing time is never promised, MSU has shown a willingness to play true freshmen under Tucker. Denson plans to work hard and earn a spot on the field for the Spartans.

"Coach Tucker, that's my dawg," Denson said after the official visit. "He's one of my main recruiters. (Coach Hazelton) talked to me a lot (on the visit). They like me because I'm long and rangy. They think I can get the ball, and that's what they like about me — ball, ball, ball!"

Denson has also credited his recruiting coordinator, Joe Mento, often.