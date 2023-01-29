Michigan State hosted rising 2024 athlete Justin Denson this weekend as part of the program’s “junior day” event. Denson currently plays for La Salle Academy in Providence, Rhode Island.

Denson took the visit with mom, Eboni, and his Uncle Juan. He also received a scholarship offer while on the trip. Denson spoke to Spartans Illustrated about the unofficial visit, the offer and his recruitment in general.

According to Denson, his mother really liked what she saw in East Lansing, and so did he. His Uncle Juan also likes MSU’s approach of the “best players will play,” regardless of class standing, and how each player has to earn it and prove it on the field.

“It was a great visit, I loved it,” Denson said. “I really, really liked it. I’m very on (Michigan State), for sure.”