Justin Denson Jr. a three-star athlete/defensive back, is nearing a commitment decision. He will announce his college choice on Saturday, July 1. Michigan State hosted Denson for an official visit this past weekend and it went really well.

This was the third trip to East Lansing for Denson, who took unofficial trips to MSU in January (when he was offered a scholarship by the Spartans) and in April.

Denson spoke to Spartans Illustrated about the official visit and his upcoming commitment date.