Women's soccer: MSU draws 2-2 after late penalty goal by Xavier

Michigan State women's soccer. (Marvin Hall / Spartans Illustrated)
Caden Handwork • Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer

After a 1-0 win over Ole Miss, the No. 4 ranked Michigan State women’s soccer team was looking to remain undefeated as they faced off against the No. 15 Xavier Musketeers on Sunday in a top 15 showdown at DeMartin Stadium.

The Spartans and Musketeers played to a highly intense 2-2 draw.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GSU5BTDogIzQgTWljaGlnYW4gU3RhdGUgMiwgIzE1IFhhdmllciAy ICA8YnI+PGJyPldlJiMzOTtyZSBiYWNrIGF0IERlTWFydGluIG9uIFRodXJz ZGF5LCBTZXB0LiA1IHZzLiBRdWVlbnMgYXQgNyBwLm0uICA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29HcmVlbj9zcmM9aGFzaCZh bXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvR3JlZW48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby83SXhVUDBLYWRSIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vN0l4 VVAwS2FkUjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSBXb21lbiYj Mzk7cyBTb2NjZXIgKEBNU1Vfd3NvY2NlcikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NU1Vfd3NvY2Nlci9zdGF0dXMvMTgzMDMyNjEzMDQ1MDM0 MjM5NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMSwgMjAyNDwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
Even though the Spartans are still undefeated, this one stinged as they felt like a win slipped away, especially considering Xavier's late goal and how much head coach Jeff Hosler stresses the "big five" minutes (last five minutes of each half).

“They’ve got to have emotion all 90 minutes,” Hosler said after the game. “The reason the game ended this way was because we let them be on their front foot. We talked so much about the big fives making a big difference in this game and they showed up and bit us in the butt. We don’t finish off the game that last five which is the most important of those and the whole result changes. A draw is much closer to a loss than it is to a win and Xavier is an incredible team. They’re going to win a ton of games this year as they already have. That would’ve been really good for our resume.”

In the first half, both teams were shut out despite many scoring opportunities by both teams. The Spartans recorded five shots with one shot on goal in the first half, while the Musketeers collected four shots with one shot on goal.

In the second half, Xavier threatened with many scoring opportunities and scored via an own goal in the 63rd minute to make it 1-0.

The Spartans equalized in the 75th minute as sophomore forward Bella Najera found the bottom center of the net to tie the game at one. Graduate midfielder Justina Gaynor picked up the assist on the goal.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HT09PQUxMTCBNU1UhISE8YnI+PGJyPkJlbGxhIE5hamVyYSB0aWVz IGl0IHVwIG9mZiB0aGUgSnVzdGluYSBHYXlub3IgY29ybmVyITxicj48YnI+ NzY6MjggfCBNU1UgMSwgWEFWSUVSIDE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29HcmVlbj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvR3JlZW48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9xVVFES2lhaGNsIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vcVVRREtpYWhjbDwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSBXb21lbiYjMzk7cyBTb2NjZXIg KEBNU1Vfd3NvY2NlcikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9N U1Vfd3NvY2Nlci9zdGF0dXMvMTgzMDMxNTkzNDYwODY5OTg3OD9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The Spartans took the lead in the 77th minute with a beautiful goal by junior defender Maggie Illig and Gaynor picked up her second assist of the afternoon.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NQUdHSUUgSUxMSUcgRk9SIFRIRSBMRUFEISEhIPCfpKnwn6Sp8J+k qTxicj48YnI+TVNVIGxlYWRzIDItMSB3aXRoIDEyIHRvIGdvITxicj48YnI+ Nzc6MzMgfCBNU1UgMiwgWEFWSUVSIDE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29HcmVlbj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvR3JlZW48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9vSUV4TjRUUzhDIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vb0lFeE40VFM4QzwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSBXb21lbiYjMzk7cyBTb2NjZXIg KEBNU1Vfd3NvY2NlcikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9N U1Vfd3NvY2Nlci9zdGF0dXMvMTgzMDMxNzYwNzUwNjgzNzgyNT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

“(I was) really impressed with the response," Hosler said. "We dug ourselves a big a hole, start of the second half we didn’t have any kind of intensity. We didn’t have much communication or leadership in those moments."

In the final minute of play, a penalty was awarded to the Musketeers because of a handball call on redshirt junior defender Taya Hjorth. Xavier would equalize to make it 2-2 as senior midfielder Samantha Wiehe converted the equalizing penalty.

Despite the draw, graduate goalkeeper Kaitlyn Parks had an excellent performance in net recording eight saves.

“KP was great," Hosler added. "I think especially her shot stopping, that’s the area of her game that she’s made the biggest climb from last season is her shot stopping and her ability to deal with crosses and she was great in both of those areas today and really kept us in the game."

With the draw, the Spartans move to 3-0-2 on the season. MSU will face off against Queens University on Thursday at 7 p.m.

