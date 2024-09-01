After a 1-0 win over Ole Miss , the No. 4 ranked Michigan State women’s soccer team was looking to remain undefeated as they faced off against the No. 15 Xavier Musketeers on Sunday in a top 15 showdown at DeMartin Stadium.

Even though the Spartans are still undefeated, this one stinged as they felt like a win slipped away, especially considering Xavier's late goal and how much head coach Jeff Hosler stresses the "big five" minutes (last five minutes of each half).

“They’ve got to have emotion all 90 minutes,” Hosler said after the game. “The reason the game ended this way was because we let them be on their front foot. We talked so much about the big fives making a big difference in this game and they showed up and bit us in the butt. We don’t finish off the game that last five which is the most important of those and the whole result changes. A draw is much closer to a loss than it is to a win and Xavier is an incredible team. They’re going to win a ton of games this year as they already have. That would’ve been really good for our resume.”

In the first half, both teams were shut out despite many scoring opportunities by both teams. The Spartans recorded five shots with one shot on goal in the first half, while the Musketeers collected four shots with one shot on goal.

In the second half, Xavier threatened with many scoring opportunities and scored via an own goal in the 63rd minute to make it 1-0.

The Spartans equalized in the 75th minute as sophomore forward Bella Najera found the bottom center of the net to tie the game at one. Graduate midfielder Justina Gaynor picked up the assist on the goal.