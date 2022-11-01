East Lansing, Mich. — The Michigan State football program has suspended four more players for their involvement in the postgame fight that occurred after the team’s 29-7 loss to Michigan on Oct. 29 in Ann Arbor.

Linebacker/defensive end Jacoby Windmon, defensive end Brandon Wright and defensive backs Justin White and Malcolm Jones are the four additional Spartans suspended indefinitely by the university’s athletic department. The suspension is effective immediately, according to a joint statement released by head football coach Mel Tucker and athletic director Alan Haller on Tuesday.

“Michigan State University athletics and the football program are committed to the highest level of sportsmanship,” the statement said. “We are currently working with law enforcement and the Big Ten Conference to evaluate additional facts and evidence surrounding the events in Ann Arbor. We will continue to take appropriate action in this matter as we learn more.”

An investigation into the events that occurred in the Michigan Stadium tunnel remains ongoing. The total number of suspended Spartans is now at eight. Defensive backs Angelo Grose and Khary Crump, as well as defensive ends Zion Young and Itayvion “Tank” Brown were suspended the day after the game.

Windmon has been one of Michigan State’s most impactful defensive players since arriving as a transfer from UNLV. He has recorded 5.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and an interception on the season. White and Wright have been called upon in reserve roles for Michigan State. Jones primarily plays on special teams.



