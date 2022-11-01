Windmon, three others suspended by program; total at eight
East Lansing, Mich. — The Michigan State football program has suspended four more players for their involvement in the postgame fight that occurred after the team’s 29-7 loss to Michigan on Oct. 29 in Ann Arbor.
Linebacker/defensive end Jacoby Windmon, defensive end Brandon Wright and defensive backs Justin White and Malcolm Jones are the four additional Spartans suspended indefinitely by the university’s athletic department. The suspension is effective immediately, according to a joint statement released by head football coach Mel Tucker and athletic director Alan Haller on Tuesday.
“Michigan State University athletics and the football program are committed to the highest level of sportsmanship,” the statement said. “We are currently working with law enforcement and the Big Ten Conference to evaluate additional facts and evidence surrounding the events in Ann Arbor. We will continue to take appropriate action in this matter as we learn more.”
An investigation into the events that occurred in the Michigan Stadium tunnel remains ongoing. The total number of suspended Spartans is now at eight. Defensive backs Angelo Grose and Khary Crump, as well as defensive ends Zion Young and Itayvion “Tank” Brown were suspended the day after the game.
Windmon has been one of Michigan State’s most impactful defensive players since arriving as a transfer from UNLV. He has recorded 5.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and an interception on the season. White and Wright have been called upon in reserve roles for Michigan State. Jones primarily plays on special teams.
WHAT IT MEANS
Windmon's suspension will have a heavy impact on Michigan State's defense. Michigan State's defense improved dramatically when Windmon moved from defensive end to Mike linebacker, moving Ben VanSumeren out of the starting lineup.
VanSumeren looked comfortable against Wisconsin in a third-down role off the bench. However, VanSumeren did not make the trip to Michigan, for undisclosed reasons.
Redshirt sophomore Cal Haladay has been a consistent performer at Will linebacker. Senior Aaron Brulé started at slot linebacker, replacing Angelo Grose for the Wisconsin game. Brulé played only 13 snaps against Michigan as the Spartans stuck mainly with a 4-2-5 defense.
Brulé has the capacity to join Haladay as an inside linebacker, or stay at the slot.
This could open the door for sophomore Ma’a Gaoteote to see more playing time. He has had an extremely limited role for one and a half seasons at Michigan State. He played one snap at Michigan. However, with VanSumeren questionable, Windmon suspended and Darius Snow out for the year, the once-deep linebacker situation at Michigan State has become thin.
