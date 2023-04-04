Michigan State’s Chris Kapilovic wears a lot of hats for the football program. In addition to his job as the offensive line coach, he also serves as the assistant head coach and run game coordinator under head coach Mel Tucker, while also leading the Spartans’ offensive line recruiting efforts, among other tasks. For Kapilovic, affectionately known as “Coach Kap,” this spring has been a little bit easier to deal with compared to last spring. It’s been talked about at length, but the Spartans only had around seven or so healthy bodies along the offensive line, which included two converted defensive linemen (Evan Brunning and Jacob Lafave), at this time last year. This year, MSU’s spring roster features 19 offensive linemen. Kapilovic spoke to the media on Tuesday and discussed the depth, health and experience of the offensive line. “It's like night and day,” Kapilovic said about this spring compared to last spring. “We had seven bodies out there most of last spring, and two of them were walk-on D-lineman that had to move over just so we could practice. We've been 18, 19 (offensive linemen) out there on a consistent basis (this year).” That has made a huge difference for Kapilovic and the way his group is able to practice, which benefits the team as a whole. It also allows for competition between the offensive linemen, which brings the best out of the players. “So, just for everything, it helps the whole team because now you can get the twos, the threes, and even sometimes some fours in there,” Kapilovic said about the offensive line depth. “It helps our drill work where we can really work, and I'm not worried about saving them just to get to a team period, and above all else, competition, right? That's huge in all of this. So night and day. Love it. It's been great.” Kapilovic was also asked about Michigan State’s first team scrimmage this spring, which took place about a week-and-a-half ago. He said it was “solid” and added that the Spartans were effective in the red zone and two-minute drill. He also saw positives in the run game, and mentioned that the younger guys on the offensive line played at a “good level" in their first live action. “It gave us a chance to keep building instead of saying, ‘We’ve got to go back to the drawing board,’” Kapilovic said about the scrimmage. Kapilovic went on to provide updates on several of Michigan State’s offensive linemen and general spring progress.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgZGlmZmVyZW5jZSBiZXR3ZWVuIHRoaXMgc3ByaW5nIGFuZCBs YXN0IHNwcmluZyBpcyBuaWdodCBhbmQgZGF5IGZvciA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoQ0thcD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AQ29hY2hDS2FwPC9hPiBhbmQgdGhlIE1TVSBvLWxpbmUuIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9wamVjNmZqRVd0Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vcGpl YzZmakVXdDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBTcGFydGFucyBJbGx1c3RyYXRlZCAo QFNwYXJ0YW5zUml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1NwYXJ0YW5zUml2YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8xNjQzMjg1MjU1NzUzNzAzNDI1P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDQsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The experience of J.D. Duplain and Nick Samac is “huge” for MSU

In 2023, Michigan State brings in a strong mix of returning experience and talented youth on the offensive line. Five players on the team started at least two games last season. The two most experienced players on the offensive line – left guard J.D. Duplain and center Nick Samac – have started a combined 57 games, and played in a combined 80 games. Both Duplain and Samac decided to return to East Lansing for a fifth and final year of eligibility in 2023. Kapilovic helped guide Duplain and Samac through their decisions, and noted how big it is for the Spartans to have their experience and leadership on this year’s squad. “There's nothing like experience up front, so it's huge getting them back, and they've been solid, good players for us,” Kapilovic said about Duplain and Samac. “We had good conversations and we researched every avenue. I supported them in it, and it was their decision. When they both made a decision to come back, obviously that was huge for us and our team. They're continuing to grow.” While many fifth-year players may try to coast through spring ball, that has not been the case with Duplain and Samac. Kapilovic noted that the redshirt seniors are striving to get better and reach their goals. “Some guys as fifth-year seniors, they kind of get out there and just want to survive spring, but that's not their mindset,” Kapilovic said about the redshirt seniors. “I'm rotating them in some different positions and helping them get experience there, and they've really worked hard to just get better. They understand what they gotta do to help us win a championship and get where they want to go.”

Offensive line rotation and versatility