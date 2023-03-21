As Michigan State enters its second week of spring practices, one thing that is notably different in 2023 compared to the spring (and even the fall) of 2022 is that the Spartans have a lot more players available to participate. Last spring, Michigan State only had around seven or eight players available on the offensive line – including two converted defensive tackles, Jacob LaFave and Evan Brunning – and the lack of offensive line depth made it difficult to practice and have a traditional spring game. While head coach Mel Tucker still isn’t certain the Spartans will have a normal spring game this season, there are 19 offensive linemen listed on MSU’s roster for the spring, and they’re healthy. Following MSU’s first spring practice of 2023 last week, redshirt senior center Nick Samac said he already noticed a huge difference in practice compared to last season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FYXRpbmcgZ29vZCB0byBzdGFydCBvZmYgU3ByaW5nIEJhbGwg8J+N ve+4jzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0dy ZWVuP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29HcmVl bjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2RMNlJ3MWM5ZmYiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9kTDZSdzFjOWZmPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2Fu IFN0YXRlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChATVNVX0Zvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVV9Gb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTYzNTQxMDI3 ODgyNDQzNTcxMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAxMywgMjAy MzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

“It was a lot better in the way that I wasn't as tired (compared to last year), I guess you could say,” Samac said with a smile about the added offensive line depth this spring. “It’s good to get those younger guys reps and everything – a lot more guys in rotation, and you have a lot more experience going into the season, which is really good.” Samac continued by saying that it was hard for the offensive line unit to get into a rhythm last spring due to the lack of bodies, but that it shouldn’t be as big of a concern this time around. “Yeah, that (limited depth) was difficult, especially because we were just trying to get as many reps as we could with the guys that we had,” Samac said when remembering the 2022 spring season. “So we weren't able to get a consistent line. We had two (defensive) tackles that had to transfer to the (offensive) line, which was a tough thing for us. So, you know, it's hard to get that rhythm, but obviously going to the fall camp (last year) was a little bit better, but this year's a lot better for sure.” Samac decided to return to Michigan State for his fifth and final year of eligibility in 2023. He spoke to former Spartan offensive linemen Kevin Jarvis, Matt Allen and A.J. Arcuri about the decision, and ultimately decided that returning to MSU was in his best interest.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PbmUgbGFzdCByaWRl8J+kmPCfj7wgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL2YwbVRWcU5Jb2MiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9mMG1UVnFOSW9jPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5pY2t5IFNhbWFjIChAbmlja3lzYW1hYykgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9uaWNreXNhbWFjL3N0YXR1cy8xNjEy MjA3MjQxNTQ0Nzk4MjA5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkg OCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

“Yeah, it obviously took some thinking,” Samac said about deciding to return to MSU for a final year. “I just looked within myself and I was told I gotta look in the mirror – how much improvement do I need to make as a player? And I felt there was a lot to improve this year and a lot more I could prove in the college scene. So it was an easy decision for me.” Samac’s personal goals this season are to get better in pass protection, get stronger at the point of contact, continue to improve in run blocking and to get more athletic. Additionally, Samac discussed a return with his roommate, offensive guard J.D. Duplain. Duplain also decided to return to MSU for a final year of eligibility in 2023. “That’s my roommate, of course (we discussed coming back together),” Samac said. “I wouldn’t say (it was a package deal), but we obviously we’re bouncing ideas back-and-forth off each other.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HcmVhdG5lc3MgYXdhaXRzIHRob3NlIHdobyBhcmUgd2lsbGluZyB0 byBjaGFzZSBpdC4gPGJyPjxicj4tIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vdGhlcHJvZ3JhbW9yZz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AdGhl cHJvZ3JhbW9yZzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o YXNodGFnL1JFTEVOVExFU1M/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPiNSRUxFTlRMRVNTPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v RDFlMTdKU2hwNSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0QxZTE3SlNocDU8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGlnYW4gU3RhdGUgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBNU1VfRm9vdGJh bGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVX0Zvb3RiYWxs L3N0YXR1cy8xNjMxNjkxMDA0NDgxNzY1Mzc3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPk1hcmNoIDMsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

Another big thing that Samac mentioned was the continuity along the offensive line. The Spartans return five players who started at least two games last year: Samac, Duplain, Spencer Brown, Brandon Baldwin and Geno VanDeMark. Additionally, MSU returns several players who earned offensive snaps along the offensive line, and adds a few new faces as well. “I think that's huge,” Samac said about the continuity on the offensive line. “I’ll just speak on the offensive line perspective. Last year was my first year playing a full 12-game season as a starter. So, I think that, even for me, was big to mesh with Geno (VanDeMark) and J.D. (Duplain), you know, the other guys I'm playing next to because I gotta control the things from the middle. So I think just having that continuity as an o-line is gonna be good. Obviously our tackles, we got Keyshawn (Blackstock), Spencer (Brown), Brandon (Baldwin), Ethan (Boyd), all those guys. I think it'll be good. I think we've all gotten closer and more experienced throughout the season.” Even with the returning experience, Samac said “there’s obviously a lot of room for improvement” for the offensive line heading into 2023. After Michigan State’s disappointing 5-7 campaign in 2022, Samac felt there was unfinished business in East Lansing. “Gotta chip on the shoulder for sure,” Samac said. Of note, Samac also mentioned the newcomers on the offensive line – freshmen Cole Dellinger and Stanton Ramil and junior college transfer Keyshawn Blackstock – all have bright futures.