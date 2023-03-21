Why it was an 'easy decision' for Nick Samac to return to Michigan State
As Michigan State enters its second week of spring practices, one thing that is notably different in 2023 compared to the spring (and even the fall) of 2022 is that the Spartans have a lot more players available to participate.
Last spring, Michigan State only had around seven or eight players available on the offensive line – including two converted defensive tackles, Jacob LaFave and Evan Brunning – and the lack of offensive line depth made it difficult to practice and have a traditional spring game.
While head coach Mel Tucker still isn’t certain the Spartans will have a normal spring game this season, there are 19 offensive linemen listed on MSU’s roster for the spring, and they’re healthy.
Following MSU’s first spring practice of 2023 last week, redshirt senior center Nick Samac said he already noticed a huge difference in practice compared to last season.
“It was a lot better in the way that I wasn't as tired (compared to last year), I guess you could say,” Samac said with a smile about the added offensive line depth this spring. “It’s good to get those younger guys reps and everything – a lot more guys in rotation, and you have a lot more experience going into the season, which is really good.”
Samac continued by saying that it was hard for the offensive line unit to get into a rhythm last spring due to the lack of bodies, but that it shouldn’t be as big of a concern this time around.
“Yeah, that (limited depth) was difficult, especially because we were just trying to get as many reps as we could with the guys that we had,” Samac said when remembering the 2022 spring season. “So we weren't able to get a consistent line. We had two (defensive) tackles that had to transfer to the (offensive) line, which was a tough thing for us. So, you know, it's hard to get that rhythm, but obviously going to the fall camp (last year) was a little bit better, but this year's a lot better for sure.”
Samac decided to return to Michigan State for his fifth and final year of eligibility in 2023. He spoke to former Spartan offensive linemen Kevin Jarvis, Matt Allen and A.J. Arcuri about the decision, and ultimately decided that returning to MSU was in his best interest.
“Yeah, it obviously took some thinking,” Samac said about deciding to return to MSU for a final year. “I just looked within myself and I was told I gotta look in the mirror – how much improvement do I need to make as a player? And I felt there was a lot to improve this year and a lot more I could prove in the college scene. So it was an easy decision for me.”
Samac’s personal goals this season are to get better in pass protection, get stronger at the point of contact, continue to improve in run blocking and to get more athletic.
Additionally, Samac discussed a return with his roommate, offensive guard J.D. Duplain. Duplain also decided to return to MSU for a final year of eligibility in 2023.
“That’s my roommate, of course (we discussed coming back together),” Samac said. “I wouldn’t say (it was a package deal), but we obviously we’re bouncing ideas back-and-forth off each other.”
Another big thing that Samac mentioned was the continuity along the offensive line. The Spartans return five players who started at least two games last year: Samac, Duplain, Spencer Brown, Brandon Baldwin and Geno VanDeMark. Additionally, MSU returns several players who earned offensive snaps along the offensive line, and adds a few new faces as well.
“I think that's huge,” Samac said about the continuity on the offensive line. “I’ll just speak on the offensive line perspective. Last year was my first year playing a full 12-game season as a starter. So, I think that, even for me, was big to mesh with Geno (VanDeMark) and J.D. (Duplain), you know, the other guys I'm playing next to because I gotta control the things from the middle. So I think just having that continuity as an o-line is gonna be good. Obviously our tackles, we got Keyshawn (Blackstock), Spencer (Brown), Brandon (Baldwin), Ethan (Boyd), all those guys. I think it'll be good. I think we've all gotten closer and more experienced throughout the season.”
Even with the returning experience, Samac said “there’s obviously a lot of room for improvement” for the offensive line heading into 2023.
After Michigan State’s disappointing 5-7 campaign in 2022, Samac felt there was unfinished business in East Lansing.
“Gotta chip on the shoulder for sure,” Samac said.
Of note, Samac also mentioned the newcomers on the offensive line – freshmen Cole Dellinger and Stanton Ramil and junior college transfer Keyshawn Blackstock – all have bright futures.