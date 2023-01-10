Michigan State starting left guard J.D. Duplain has some "unfinished business" in East Lansing. Duplain will return to the Spartans for his final year of eligibility in 2023. Of course, Duplain had an extra year of eligibility remaining due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The guard's return was expected since Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker said during his Early Signing Day press conference on Dec. 21 that Duplain, center Nick Samac and defensive end Khris Bogle were all planning to return to MSU next season. Samac announced his return to the Spartans on Sunday.

On Tuesday, Duplain took to Twitter to publicly announce his decision to return to Michigan State.