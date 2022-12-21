Michigan State officially signed 23 new players to the 2023 roster on Wednesday as the Early Signing Period opened, and plans to add at least four more in the coming days. The additions include high school recruits, a junior college prospect and transfer players.

Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker spoke to the media on Wednesday to discuss the Spartans’ 2023 signing class. Tucker, Saeed Khalif (MSU’s general manager/executive director of player personnel and recruiting) and the rest of the staff knew what kind of guys they wanted to target.

“We were looking for guys that were tough, disciplined and unselfish, and every single one of these guys had those core values,” Tucker said about the 2023 recruiting class. “This class, from top to bottom, is very very strong. We have a really good mix of experienced guys and high school guys who all have the potential to be NFL guys.”

Recruiting has changed significantly over the past year or two due to the shifting landscape in college athletics. Things like name, image and likeness (NIL) for student-athletes, the transfer portal and other recent happenings have changed the way programs have to recruit. Just because a player commits does not mean that player will ultimately end up signing with that school.

Decommitments and flips to other schools at the last minute are as common as ever now. Tucker and his staff are well aware of the challenges and MSU worked tirelessly to build and hold onto its 2023 class. There is also the balancing acts of deciding between taking players from the high school ranks or the portal.