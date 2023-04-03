Michigan State offensive lineman J.D. Duplain was not satisfied with the Spartans’ 5-7 record during the 2022 season. It was his senior year, but he wasn’t going out that way, and decided to return to East Lansing for a fifth and final season in 2023. Duplain and his roommate, center Nick Samac, both had a “sour” taste in their mouths after missing a bowl game last season. With an extra year of eligibility on the table for both players due to the COVID-19 pandemic during the 2020 season, the two friends discussed their options throughout the offseason. On a team level, the two offensive linemen felt the squad failed to reach its goals. On a personal level, both players felt they could improve their games before pursuing professional football. Ultimately, both Duplain and Samac decided to return for one more year under the tutelage of assistant head coach/offensive line coach/run game coordinator Chris Kapilovic. “We talked a lot about (returning),” Duplain said about his conversations with Samac. “We both just had a bad taste in our mouth after last season, and that’s not how we wanted to go out. We knew we both had to get a lot better, there’s a lot of room for improvement in both of our games. Having another spring with Coach Kap, and another fall, is really going to help us, and hopefully help the team, too.” After thinking about it, and talking to those close with him, Duplain felt that coming back to MSU was the right choice, and it was not a particularly complicated decision. “Having an offensive line coach like Coach Kap, knowing how much better my game can get this spring and this fall (under his coaching), that was huge … at the end of the day, it was my decision … It was a pretty easy decision.” Kapilovic’s influence on Duplain is evident. The coach’s name was brought up several times, and when asked what makes Kapilovic such a special coach, Duplain had an immediate answer. “He doesn’t settle for anything below greatness,” Duplain said about Kapilovic. “I mean, you could have a good block, and your guy doesn't make the play, and he’s ripping you in film because one thing wasn’t right – that’s what I look for in a coach. He’s never gonna be complacent, he’s never gonna let you be complacent, he’s never gonna let you be satisfied with anything below greatness, which is huge. I really like that about him.”

Duplain, who has played in 42 career games, and started 30-straight contests at left guard (35 career stars overall), knows that Michigan State is a special place. He feels the team will be much-improved this season, and he wanted to still be a part of that. “I love this place,” Duplain said. “I love Michigan State and I want to be a part of something special. I think what the coaching staff is doing is special, and I think we have a really special roster right now. I think there’s big things that can happen this upcoming season, which I’m really excited for.” One of the reasons why Duplain is excited for MSU’s 2023 roster is because of the mix of experience and depth along the offensive line. Last spring, injuries were abundant in the trenches and Michigan State barely had enough offensive linemen to get through a practice. This spring, with 19 healthy bodies, the Spartans are in much better shape on the offensive line, and the players are kept fresh. “We’ve got three full lines right now, and a couple in the fours, so it’s a lot different (compared to last spring),” Duplain said when asked about the lack of offensive linemen at this time in 2022. “I think last year, those guys were struggling. We were struggling to get five (players on the line) out there at a time. A little bit different this year, and it shows, it’s good. “You can just see in drills, we’re able to do more – we’re able to get more reps, we’re able to get better reps in drill work, and guys aren’t just struggling to make it through the practice. We’ve got some older guys and some good leadership going on. Another big thing is having guys that do things well up front, and those young guys can see that and mimic that, which is huge for us right now.”

Michigan State's J.D. Duplain at spring practice (Photo courtesy of Michigan State Athletics)

Another thing Duplain discussed about the 2023 offensive line is the continuity. Michigan State returns five players with starting experience in Duplain, Samac, Spencer Brown, Brandon Baldwin and Geno VanDeMark. Each player started two games or more in 2022. Additionally, other linemen such as Ethan Boyd, Dallas Fincher and Kevin Wigenton played offensive snaps last season, albeit in more limited roles. Duplain noted that having that many guys with playing experience in the trenches is a big deal, and the added depth on the offensive line makes the team better overall. “It’s huge having people that you’ve had game experience with,” Duplain said. “Having a whole spring and fall to keep growing together is huge. We also have depth that pushes us each day in practice. If you have a bad practice, it’s back to that feeling like, ‘Man, am I still going to be a one?’ It just makes you go harder every day, which is good.” In addition to the names mentioned above, the Spartans have a lot of promising young talent and newcomers on the offensive line, such as Coffeyville Community College transfer Keyshawn Blackstock (junior); true freshmen Stanton Ramil and Cole Dellinger; redshirt freshmen Ashton Lepo, Braden Miller, KristianPhillips and Gavin Broscious, and others. Duplain, now in his fifth year in the program, wants to help those younger guys out as much as possible. “Just trying to help the younger guys out and whatever I know, I want them to know it, too,” Duplain said. “I’ve seen a couple things, played in a couple games, so helping these young guys out is huge for them and it makes us better.” He is taking on more of a leadership role in the offensive line room, and he is pleased to be in that position. “It’s been good, something I’m happy about, stepping into a bigger leadership role,” Duplain said.

Speaking of Blackstock, Duplain noted that the junior college transfer has had no issue stepping up to a higher level of competition thus far, and is always striving to improve. Blackstock and Duplain live in the same apartment building, so they watch film together quite frequently. “He usually has a chip on his shoulder, which is good,” Duplain said about Blackstock. “He wants to get better every day. He’s very critical of himself. He hits me up a lot, just asking, ‘Hey man, what can I do better here?’ – even when he’s winning reps. So, he has a will to get better every day.” Duplain noted that many of the offensive linemen have had strong springs, and the room as a whole is in great shape. He mentioned that Ramil is picking up things quickly as a true freshman, and that Blackstock, Baldwin, Brown, Boyd, VanDeMark, Samac and Fincher are working hard and have all made steady improvements. Now in his final season in East Lansing – after beginning his career as an early enrollee defensive tackle under then-head coach Mark Dantonio in 2019 – Duplain is cherishing the memories and ready to make more in 2023. “It’s crazy how fast it goes,” Duplain said about his time at Michigan State. Michigan State is motivated to turn things around after the disappointing 2022 campaign. The players have talked about a “hunger” throughout the spring. Duplain is ready to leave his mark on the program, and help lead the Spartans to success. “Oh, we're hungrier than ever,” Duplain said about his team. “We have a bad taste in our mouth and we just wanna get better each day. We wanna see how good we can be. We know what we can be, and we want to become that. We want to be great. We wanna leave a legacy … I wanna go out on a high note here … I wanna go out with something special, and I think we’ve got a special roster. I think we can do that.”