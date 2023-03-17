The No. 7-seeded Michigan State men’s basketball team began play in the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Friday afternoon in Columbus, Ohio against the No. 10-seeded Southern California Trojans . MSU won its first-round matchup against USC as the Spartans defeated the Trojans 72-62 to advance to the Round of 32, and will play Marquette on Sunday.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo discussed Michigan State getting its mojo back and that started on the defensive end. That is the side of the ball that Izzo had not been happy with his team with as of late, with the Spartans allowing an average of 79.0 points per game in the past six games (MSU allows 67.2 points on the season as a whole).

On Friday, however, Izzo was pleased with his team’s defensive effort for the majority of the game against USC. The Spartans held the Trojans to just 62 points, 41.4% shooting from the field and 35% from the 3-point line.

“We got our mojo back,” Izzo said. “We talked about it for two or three weeks. But no secret that I haven't been pleased with our defense. And I'd say 32 or 33 minutes, I thought it was exceptional. We had a little stretch there when we were 10 up. They came back. And part of that was scouting. (USC’s) big guy, (Joshua) Morgan, hit a shot that we didn't think he could hit. They hurt us on some ball screen slips. And I think we got a little tired with our bigs there for a stretch. But these guys – especially these two guards (Jaden Akins and Tyson Walker) – the job they did was incredible. And A.J. (Hoggard) was right in there with them.”

Michigan State stifled USC’s two leading scorers, Boogie Ellis and Drew Peterson. Ellis, who came into the game averaging 18 points per game, was held to just six points on 3-for-12 shooting overall (25%) and 0-for-3 from 3-point range. Ellis also fouled out of the game.

Peterson, who averages 14.0 points per game, was held to 11 points on 4-for-11 shooting (36.3%) and 1-for-4 from 3-point range (25%).

“We haven't played against as many guards as good as (Boogie) Ellis,” Izzo said. “I love him. He's does a great job – keeps his mouth shut, does his job. And (Drew) Peterson, too, is a very good player. I thought that's where the game was won. Yeah, we gave up a few other things, and – so our guards did the job there.”

Michigan State guard Tyson Walker noted that Ellis was at the top of the Spartans’ scouting report.

“Just, we knew coming into the game (Ellis) can really score the ball, he makes tough shots.” Walker said. “Just tried to make every shot he took tough – keep your hand up, no fouling, no reaching because he's really crafty with the ball. He plays with it. Just trying to lock in and just play solid defense. And we did a good job. Every shot he took was contested.”

Michigan State guard/wing Jaden Akins echoed Walker’s sentiments regarding Ellis.

“Coming in we knew (Ellis) was the engine that made the team go,” Akins said. “We felt like if we kind of limited his play, we had a good chance to win, and I feel like that's what we did.”

Ellis credited Michigan State’s defense, but was not happy with his performance.

“They did a great job (defensively),” Ellis said about Michigan State. “I let my teammates down today. I didn't make shots, and they made things tough for me.”

Additionally, Michigan State recorded seven steals, compared to only two for USC, and held the Trojans to zero fast-break points (the Spartans scored eight fast-break points).

Akins recorded three steals, while forward Malik Hall had two, and Walker and graduate senior forward Joey Hauser each had one.

“That was just making people pick up their dribble and being in the passing lane,” Walker said about the steals. “We didn't get too far in the gap. We were up high enough that we could get it.”

USC head coach Andy Enfield praised the Spartans, but was disappointed with some of his team’s “self-inflicted” mistakes. He was proud of the Trojans’ season overall.

“Our players had a very successful season, tied for second in the Pac-12, 22 wins,” Enfield said. “Unfortunately this game did not go as planned in the second half. A lot of timely shot-making by Michigan State and some timely misses on our part, I thought was the difference in the game, in the second half. We also had eight turnovers, only three at halftime. A few of those turnovers were self-inflicted.”