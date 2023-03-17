The No. 7-seed Michigan State opened its 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament with a victory over the No. 10-seed USC Trojans on Friday.

It was a win that was needed for the Spartans not only because of the one-and-done nature of college basketball’s iconic postseason, but because MSU needed to get back on track.

After the 72-62 victory, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo addressed the media.

“We got our mojo back,” Izzo said in the postgame press conference. “We talked about it for two or three weeks. But it’s no secret that we haven’t been pleased with our defense. And I’d say 32 or 33 minutes, I thought it was exceptional.”

MSU held USC to 46.7% from the field and 25% from 3-point range. The Spartans limited star USC guard Drew Peterson, who only had 11 points. Peterson was a matchup problem coming into the game because of his long and lean stature at 6-foot-9.

As for the Spartans, Izzo highlighted guards Jaden Akins, A.J. Hoggard and Tyson Walker. Those three guards combined for 35 points.

“I think we got tired with our bigs there for a stretch, but these guys, especially these two guards (Walker and Akins), the job they did was incredible,” Izzo said about his guards. “A.J. (Hoggard) was right in there with them.”

Hoggard isn’t the most flashy player when it comes to scoring points, but he provided five assists, which led the team. However, he did start to get into foul trouble as he had three fouls and only played a tad under 28 minutes. Hoggard averages 30.4 minutes played per game this season.

“Other than A.J. (Hoggard) getting in foul trouble, I thought he did an exceptional job both defensively and running our team,” Izzo said.

Forward Joey Hauser was the leading scorer for the Spartans as he posted 17 points. He also grabbed eight rebounds.

“Joey rebounded pretty well,” Izzo said about Hauser. “He had some big rebounds. They (teammates) found him for some big shots. He hit big shots.”

Forward Malik Hall contributed in a variety of ways to win. He played “a lot better defensively and offensively,” according to Izzo. Hall posted six points, four rebounds, two steals and one block.

Freshman center Carson Cooper had a surprise performance against the Trojans. Early in the week, fans and media alike were trying to figure out who was going to be that breakout star player for the Spartans. While Cooper certainly wasn’t the star of the game, he made the most out of all 13 minutes he was on the court. Cooper had the second highest plus-minus on the team with plus-13, only behind Hauser (plus-14).

“I thought that Carson Cooper did a good job,” Izzo said. “He’s big and size sometimes matters.”

Walker shot 5-for-9 from the field and posted 12 points. He also dished out four assists. Izzo acknowledged Walker’s improved ability and distributing the basketball.

“Tyson is a special player because he can score it,” Izzo said. “He can defend it and he’s getting better at distributing it. To be able to do all three, not a lot of guys can do all three.”

There weren't a whole lot of negatives to draw from the game. However, MSU’s free-throw shooting near the end of the game left Spartan fans on the edge of their seats knowing what had happened to MSU not too long ago against Iowa (giving up a double-digit lead with less than a minute left to play) .

When Izzo addressed the free-throw shooting, Izzo glanced around the room, then focused on the three players that joined him on stage: Akins, Hauser and Walker.

“It was a bad day,” Walker said briefly about the free throw shooting.

All in all, Izzo was glad that his team is headed to play in the second round in Columbus on Sunday.

“Other than that, I’m just happy we’re moving on,” Izzo said. “And I’m happy we’re moving on the right way.”

Izzo admitted that he appreciates the opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament more and more as he progresses throughout his career. He mentioned that it is important for him and his team to not take making the 68-team field for granted.

“Yeah you cherish it more,” Izzo said. “But when you’re on the back nine (of you career) a little bit, you cherish every opportunity you get.”

While Izzo said he was on the "back nine": of his career, he was quick to point out that he wasn't on the "18th hole."

One of the more humorous moments after the fact during the game was Izzo’s smashing of the whiteboard. In the postgame press conference, he joked about it and said that "it felt damn good.”