What does New Mexico's speed mean for Michigan State's game plan?

The motor behind the Lobos' speed is junior guard Donovan Dent . Dent averages 20.6 points per game, and has recorded 48 steals this season.

The Lobos, led by a familiar face in head coach Richard Pitino , like to push the pace on the court. New Mexico ranks sixth in the country in adjusted tempo (possession per 40 minutes, adjusted for opponents) at 72.6, according to kenpom.com . UNM ended its season in first place of the Mountain West Conference.

During the team's media availability on Saturday in between their two contests in Cleveland, the Spartans presented as prepared and knowledgable about what the Lobos intend to do.

Many players on Michigan State's roster shared that the Lobos' need for speed means that the Spartans better be ready to run on Sunday.

"The biggest thing we are going to need to do is run with them," junior forward Jaxon Kohler shared. "And you know they are a very effective fast-break team. One thing that we have to do and make sure that we take care of is limiting turnovers. That's something that gives them more opportunity to score off the fast break."

Senior forward Frankie Fidler noted that MSU is ready to mirror New Mexico's pace and physicality.

"They kind of play like us," Fidler said. "They like getting out in transition. Their point guard has the most points in the country. I think a big emphasis on this game is to limit their transition points. And kind of be physical with them, because they really kind of play the same brand of basketball we do. We want to match their physicality and even exceed it."

Junior center Carson Cooper echoed the comments about transition defense and reflected back to other teams that they have faced in the Big Ten that like to run, such as Oregon and Illinois. Michigan State played each of those two teams that Cooper mentioned twice — netting a combined 4-0 record against them.

"Its been a huge key for us all year, with a lot of the Big Ten teams running," Cooper said about transition defense. "With Oregon and Illinois and all those teams (running), so making sure that we've been doubling up on our transition defensive practice, making sure that we're dialed in."

Junior forward Coen Carr, who led the Spartans with a career-high 18 points against Bryant on Friday, and redshirt freshman point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. both brought up the most important player to watch out for against the Lobos: Dent.

Many of the Spartan players who spoke focused in on the need to be up and down the court quickly to be able to control the game on both sides of the ball.

"The thing we are going to emphasize the most in practice today is probably transition defense," Carr echoed. "They're super fast. Donovan (Dent) gets the outlets at half-courts sometimes, so you just have to be ready. Corral and not let him have space, because once he does, he's able to finish around the rim."

Fears is well aware of the challenges that Dent and the Lobos will pose to the Spartans.

"We've seen (Donovan) Dent, obviously All-American honorable mention guard, one of the best in the country," Fears shared. "He pushes the ball, he makes that right read and he can finish. He does a little bit of everything."

To wrap up Saturday's media session. we asked freshman guard Jase Richardson if he felt like playing a fast-paced team was going to help or hurt the Spartans in such a quick turnaround between games with limited time to prep.

"I think it is helpful for us," Richardson said. "Going on later in this tournament, there's going to be a lot of teams that play a fast pace, and we've got to get used to that, because we are not going to be the only team that likes to run."

The Spartans all seemed to have a positive outlook about their chances to control the pace and shut down an active Dent, however, they know that it is going to be a tough test.

Michigan State, the No. 2 seed in the South Region, will take on New Mexico, the No. 10 seed, on Sunday in Cleveland in the Round of 64 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The game is scheduled to tip off at approximately 8:40 p.m. Eastern Time and will broadcast on TNT.