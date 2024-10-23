Welcome to Spartans Illustrated: The 'We Got It!' podcast is here

Editor's Note: Please join us in welcoming Jonah and Abby to Spartans Illustrated. We think you'll enjoy their down-to-earth Spartan fandom podcast. It's fun, refreshing, and intriguing - and is likely going to become one of your weekly destinations for Spartan sports.

Welcome to the We Got It! Podcast, where we strive to make Michigan State sports engaging and accessible for all Spartan fans. We're proud to now be featured on Spartans Illustrated — a platform dedicated to keeping MSU fans informed on the latest in Spartan athletics. Whether you're a dedicated supporter, an occasional listener, or simply curious about the latest updates, we’ve got something here for everyone.

Hosted by Jonah and Abby, a husband-and-wife duo, the We Got It! podcast is your go-to source for breaking down games, celebrating victories, and—when necessary—navigating those tougher moments with a little sense of humor (and maybe a lot of yelling at the TV).

We understand that many sports podcasts dive deep into stats and analysis, sometimes making it feel like you need to study up before listening. Our approach is different. We aim to keep it approachable, offering insightful commentary on Spartan football and basketball in a way that’s both informative and easy to follow, without overwhelming listeners with overly technical jargon.

Our mission is clear: to make following MSU sports enjoyable and inclusive. We recognize that diving into college sports can sometimes feel daunting, especially if you’re not familiar with every detail or didn’t attend Michigan State. Abby often shares how, despite her long-standing love for Spartan basketball, she occasionally hesitates, feeling like she might not know as much as others. This is a relatable experience, particularly for women engaging in sports. But being a fan isn’t about knowing every rule—it’s about passion and community.

While we focus primarily on football and men’s basketball—our personal favorites—we won’t shy away from providing updates on other sports from time to time, just like Spartans Illustrated makes it a priority to do. And we don’t just want to talk at you; we want to hear from you. If there’s something you’ve always been curious about, whether it’s a specific play or an aspect of the game you’ve never fully understood, let us know! We’ll break it down together. One of our key segments is designed to demystify complex penalties, strategies, and more, making sure every Spartan fan feels informed and included.

We’re thrilled to be partnering with Spartans Illustrated as we take We Got It! to the next level. We welcome new listeners to join us as we continue to build an inclusive and enthusiastic community of Spartan fans. We’ve got it covered—and now you can too!