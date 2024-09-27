Week Five Visitors Preview: Ohio State vs. Michigan State
Michigan State football will be hosting a large number recruits at Spartan Stadium for its big matchup with No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday night.
Here is a breakdown of some notable visitors who will be in East Lansing this weekend.
2025 commits
White continues to make consistent visits up to East Lansing as a commit.
He has been at every home game so far, and plans to be at all of them this season. He was last at MSU a couple weeks ago to see a Spartan win over Prairie View A&M and will be back on Saturday night to watch the Spartans take on the Buckeyes.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news