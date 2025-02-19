Victory over Purdue shows MSU is ready to make some noise down the stretch

Frankie Fidler celebrates after a steal and a dunk during Michigan State's game against Purdue on Tuesday. (Photo by © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Losing to Purdue had started to become too common place in recent years for Michigan State. Entering Tuesday’s matchup, the Boilermakers had won five straight against the Spartans and nine of the last ten overall meetings. This time, in a game absolutely critical to both team’s chances at a Big Ten title, Tom Izzo and MSU finally got 'em in a 75-66 win on Tuesday. “This team has owned us,” Izzo said after the game. “They really have. The last few years, they’ve owned us because they’re well-coached. They’ve got a good team; guys were classy after the game. I felt like these two programs kind of mirror each other in a lot of ways, and I felt fortunate and good to win a game like that.” “There’s a lot of respect for them,” said guard Jaden Akins. “They had a win streak on us, so I knew today that we needed to get a win by any means necessary. So I’m just going to enjoy this win and get ready for the next game.”

Jaden Akins celebrates drawing an offensive foul down the stretch during Michigan State's win. (Photo by © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The respect had always been there between Izzo and Purdue head coach Matt Painter, who have been going at it for 20 seasons now and entered Tuesday with a combined 1,193 wins at their respective programs. “I’ve known him for a really long time, and he’s done it the right way,” Painter said about Izzo. “He’s worked. It’s hard man, (not just) batting everybody else in competition, but battling your own people. “I think people don’t understand that; the people that support you, you battle also. Because when you raise your expectations you go to eight Final Fours and 10 Big Ten (regular season) championships, people expect that. As a coach, what people expect from you is your best year, so if he doesn’t win the national championship, win the Big Ten, he’s shit, right? And we all know he’s really good.”