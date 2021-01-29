Tyrell Henry commits to Michigan State over Penn State, Michigan
Penn State and Michigan were the first Power Five schools to offer Tyrell Henry. Michigan State had to play catch-up after Mel Tucker was hired.But catch up, Michigan State did.Tucker and the Spart...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news