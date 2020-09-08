The season is on pause, but Mel Tucker’s construction of the three pillars of his program continues.

Tucker mentions "connection," "culture" and "the process" as the three pillars for his program. He touched on each of them during last week’s debut of The Mel Tucker Radio Show, with progress being made in all areas.

“Culture is very important and I probably spend most of my time on that with our staff and with our players,” Tucker said. “Culture is how you live every day. It goes to discipline, a culture of accountability, attention to detail, a sense of urgency, punctuality, mutual respect and things like that on a daily basis.”

Tucker is driving home his expectations in those intangible areas during this period in which the Spartans aren’t thumping in pads on the practice field.

“I talked to our players about that a lot during the practices that we did have, and the staff,” Tucker said.

What kind of cultural norms did Tucker begin to instill during the four practices the Spartans staged in early August?