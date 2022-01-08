Transfer Tracker: 2021 Season Recap

INCOMING TRANSFERS



Kenneth Walker, Running Back Previous School: Wake Forest 2021 Season: 263 attempts, 18 receptions, 19 TDs (1 receiving), 1725 yards (89 receiving)



Harold Joiner, Running Back Previous School: Auburn 2021 Season: 13 attempts, 5 receptions, 78 yards (43 rushing)



Drew Jordan, Defensive End Previous School: Duke 2021 Season: 18 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1.5 sacks



Maliq Carr, Tight End Previous School: Purdue 2021 Season: 8 receptions, 135 yards



Quavaris Crouch, Linebacker Previous School: Tennessee 2021 Season: 75 tackles, 2 TFLs, 2 sacks, 1 FF



Ronald Williams, Cornerback Previous School: Alabama 2021 Season: 38 tackles, 1 INT, 1 sack



Chester Kimbrough, Cornerback Previous School: Florida 2021 Season: 40 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 INT



Marqui Lowery, Cornerback Previous School: Louisville 2021 Season: 22 tackles, 2 TFLs



Ben VanSumeren, Linebacker Previous School: Michigan 2021 Season: 12 tackles, 1 TFL



Khary Crump, Cornerback Previous School: Arizona 2021 Season: no stats recorded; participated in 2 games



Anthony Russo, Quarterback Previous School: Temple 2021 Season: 7/9 passing, 53 yards (10 rushing); participated in 3 games



Christian Fitzpatrick, Wide Receiver Previous School: Louisville 2021 Season: 2 receptions, 3 yards; participated in 10 games



Itayvion "Tank" Brown, Defensive End Previous School: Minnesota 2021 Season: 4 tackles; participated in 6 games



Jarrett Horst, Offensive Tackle Previous School: Arkansas State 2021 Season: participated in 8 games



Powers Warren, Tight End Previous School: Mississippi State 2021 Season: no stats recorded; participated in 2 games



Samih Beydoun, Linebacker Previous School: Army 2021 Season: did not see game action





Cody Waddell, Punter Previous School: Texas Tech 2021 Season: did not see game action

Spencer Rowland, Cornerback Previous School: Wheaton College 2021 Season: 1 tackle; participated in 6 games

Kendell Brooks, Defensive Back Previous School: North Greenville 2021 Season: 5 tackles; participated in 12 games

OUTGOING TRANSFERS

Rocky Lombardi, Quarterback Transfer Destination: Northern Illinois 2021 Season: 200/343 passing, 3070 yards (473 rushing), 24 TDs (9 rushing), 8 INTs



Tre'Von Morgan, Wide Receiver Transfer Destination: Kentucky 2021 Season: did not see game action



Chris Jackson, Cornerback Transfer Destination: Washington State 2021 Season: 5 tackles; participated in 9 games



Max Rosenthal, Tight End/Fullback Transfer Destination: Illinois 2021 Season: no stats recorded; participated in 8 games





Jeslord Boateng, Linebacker Transfer Destination: Akron 2021 Season: 80 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks



Anthony Williams Jr., Running Back Transfer Destination: Akron 2021 Season: 56 attempts, 7 receptions, 281 yards (74 receiving)



Luke Fulton, Linebacker Transfer Destination: Kentucky 2021 Season: no stats recorded; participated in 9 games



Marcel Lewis, Linebacker Transfer Destination: Central Michigan 2021 Season: did not see game action; announced retirement via Twitter



Julian Barnett, Defensive Back Transfer Destination: Memphis 2021 Season: 7 tackles, 0.5 TFLs, 0.5 sack; participated in 8 games



Devontae Dobbs, Offensive Line Transfer Destination: Memphis 2021 Season: participated in 5 games



Davion Williams, Cornerback Transfer Destination: Western Kentucky 2021 Season: 18 tackles, 0.5 TFLs, 2 INTs



Dominique Long, Cornerback Transfer Destination: Duke 2021 Season: 6 tackles; participated in 12 games



Justin Stevens, Offensive Line Transfer Destination: South Alabama 2021 Season: did not see game action



Jack Olsen, Kicker Transfer Destination: Northwestern 2021 Season: no stats recorded; participated in 2 games



Tommy Guajardo, Tight End Transfer Destination: Bowling Green 2021 Season: did not see game action



Damon Kaylor, Offensive Line Transfer Destination: Ball State 2021 Season: participated in 12 games



DeAri Todd, Defensive End Transfer Destination: Montana 2021 Season: 13 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 0.5 sack



Chris Mayfield, Defensive Tackle Transfer Destination: Ohio 2021 Season: no stats recorded; participated in 2 games



Jasiyah Robinson, Defensive End Transfer Destination: East Carolina 2021 Season: no stats recorded; participated in 1 game



Theo Day, Quarterback Transfer Destination: Northern Iowa 2021 Season: 155/276 passing, 2365 yards (49 rushing), 16 TDs, 11 INTs



Devin Hightower, Linebacker Transfer Destination: Cincinnati 2021 Season: 5 tackles; participated in 4 games





Charles Willekes, Linebacker Transfer Destination: Arkansas State 2021 Season: 18 tackles, 0.5 TFLs; participated in 9 games