 Transfer Tracker: 2021 Season Recap
football

Transfer Tracker: 2021 Season Recap

Michigan State LB Quavaris Crouch while at Tennessee
Michigan State LB Quavaris Crouch while at Tennessee (UT Photo)
Noah Sprunger
Staff
@rivalsnoah

INCOMING TRANSFERS


Kenneth Walker, Running Back

Previous School: Wake Forest

2021 Season: 263 attempts, 18 receptions, 19 TDs (1 receiving), 1725 yards (89 receiving)


Harold Joiner, Running Back

Previous School: Auburn

2021 Season: 13 attempts, 5 receptions, 78 yards (43 rushing)


Drew Jordan, Defensive End

Previous School: Duke

2021 Season: 18 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1.5 sacks


Maliq Carr, Tight End

Previous School: Purdue

2021 Season: 8 receptions, 135 yards


Quavaris Crouch, Linebacker

Previous School: Tennessee

2021 Season: 75 tackles, 2 TFLs, 2 sacks, 1 FF


Ronald Williams, Cornerback

Previous School: Alabama

2021 Season: 38 tackles, 1 INT, 1 sack


Chester Kimbrough, Cornerback

Previous School: Florida

2021 Season: 40 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 INT


Marqui Lowery, Cornerback

Previous School: Louisville

2021 Season: 22 tackles, 2 TFLs


Ben VanSumeren, Linebacker

Previous School: Michigan

2021 Season: 12 tackles, 1 TFL


Khary Crump, Cornerback

Previous School: Arizona

2021 Season: no stats recorded; participated in 2 games


Anthony Russo, Quarterback

Previous School: Temple

2021 Season: 7/9 passing, 53 yards (10 rushing); participated in 3 games


Christian Fitzpatrick, Wide Receiver

Previous School: Louisville

2021 Season: 2 receptions, 3 yards; participated in 10 games


Itayvion "Tank" Brown, Defensive End

Previous School: Minnesota

2021 Season: 4 tackles; participated in 6 games


Jarrett Horst, Offensive Tackle

Previous School: Arkansas State

2021 Season: participated in 8 games


Powers Warren, Tight End

Previous School: Mississippi State

2021 Season: no stats recorded; participated in 2 games


Samih Beydoun, Linebacker

Previous School: Army

2021 Season: did not see game action



Cody Waddell, Punter

Previous School: Texas Tech

2021 Season: did not see game action

No Rivals Profile




Spencer Rowland, Cornerback

Previous School: Wheaton College

2021 Season: 1 tackle; participated in 6 games

No Rivals Profile




Kendell Brooks, Defensive Back

Previous School: North Greenville

2021 Season: 5 tackles; participated in 12 games

No Rivals Profile




OUTGOING TRANSFERS

Former Michigan State Quarterback Rocky Lombardi
Former Michigan State Quarterback Rocky Lombardi


Rocky Lombardi, Quarterback

Transfer Destination: Northern Illinois

2021 Season: 200/343 passing, 3070 yards (473 rushing), 24 TDs (9 rushing), 8 INTs


Tre'Von Morgan, Wide Receiver

Transfer Destination: Kentucky

2021 Season: did not see game action


Chris Jackson, Cornerback

Transfer Destination: Washington State

2021 Season: 5 tackles; participated in 9 games


Max Rosenthal, Tight End/Fullback

Transfer Destination: Illinois

2021 Season: no stats recorded; participated in 8 games



Jeslord Boateng, Linebacker

Transfer Destination: Akron

2021 Season: 80 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks


Anthony Williams Jr., Running Back

Transfer Destination: Akron

2021 Season: 56 attempts, 7 receptions, 281 yards (74 receiving)


Luke Fulton, Linebacker

Transfer Destination: Kentucky

2021 Season: no stats recorded; participated in 9 games


Marcel Lewis, Linebacker

Transfer Destination: Central Michigan

2021 Season: did not see game action; announced retirement via Twitter


Julian Barnett, Defensive Back

Transfer Destination: Memphis

2021 Season: 7 tackles, 0.5 TFLs, 0.5 sack; participated in 8 games


Devontae Dobbs, Offensive Line

Transfer Destination: Memphis

2021 Season: participated in 5 games


Davion Williams, Cornerback

Transfer Destination: Western Kentucky

2021 Season: 18 tackles, 0.5 TFLs, 2 INTs


Dominique Long, Cornerback

Transfer Destination: Duke

2021 Season: 6 tackles; participated in 12 games


Justin Stevens, Offensive Line

Transfer Destination: South Alabama

2021 Season: did not see game action


Jack Olsen, Kicker

Transfer Destination: Northwestern

2021 Season: no stats recorded; participated in 2 games


Tommy Guajardo, Tight End

Transfer Destination: Bowling Green

2021 Season: did not see game action


Damon Kaylor, Offensive Line

Transfer Destination: Ball State

2021 Season: participated in 12 games


DeAri Todd, Defensive End

Transfer Destination: Montana

2021 Season: 13 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 0.5 sack


Chris Mayfield, Defensive Tackle

Transfer Destination: Ohio

2021 Season: no stats recorded; participated in 2 games


Jasiyah Robinson, Defensive End

Transfer Destination: East Carolina

2021 Season: no stats recorded; participated in 1 game


Theo Day, Quarterback

Transfer Destination: Northern Iowa

2021 Season: 155/276 passing, 2365 yards (49 rushing), 16 TDs, 11 INTs


Devin Hightower, Linebacker

Transfer Destination: Cincinnati

2021 Season: 5 tackles; participated in 4 games



Charles Willekes, Linebacker

Transfer Destination: Arkansas State

2021 Season: 18 tackles, 0.5 TFLs; participated in 9 games

No Rivals Profile

