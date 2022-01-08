Transfer Tracker: 2021 Season Recap
INCOMING TRANSFERS
Kenneth Walker, Running Back
Previous School: Wake Forest
2021 Season: 263 attempts, 18 receptions, 19 TDs (1 receiving), 1725 yards (89 receiving)
Harold Joiner, Running Back
Previous School: Auburn
2021 Season: 13 attempts, 5 receptions, 78 yards (43 rushing)
Drew Jordan, Defensive End
Previous School: Duke
2021 Season: 18 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1.5 sacks
Maliq Carr, Tight End
Previous School: Purdue
2021 Season: 8 receptions, 135 yards
Quavaris Crouch, Linebacker
Previous School: Tennessee
2021 Season: 75 tackles, 2 TFLs, 2 sacks, 1 FF
Ronald Williams, Cornerback
Previous School: Alabama
2021 Season: 38 tackles, 1 INT, 1 sack
Chester Kimbrough, Cornerback
Previous School: Florida
2021 Season: 40 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 INT
Marqui Lowery, Cornerback
Previous School: Louisville
2021 Season: 22 tackles, 2 TFLs
Ben VanSumeren, Linebacker
Previous School: Michigan
2021 Season: 12 tackles, 1 TFL
Khary Crump, Cornerback
Previous School: Arizona
2021 Season: no stats recorded; participated in 2 games
Anthony Russo, Quarterback
Previous School: Temple
2021 Season: 7/9 passing, 53 yards (10 rushing); participated in 3 games
Christian Fitzpatrick, Wide Receiver
Previous School: Louisville
2021 Season: 2 receptions, 3 yards; participated in 10 games
Itayvion "Tank" Brown, Defensive End
Previous School: Minnesota
2021 Season: 4 tackles; participated in 6 games
Jarrett Horst, Offensive Tackle
Previous School: Arkansas State
2021 Season: participated in 8 games
Powers Warren, Tight End
Previous School: Mississippi State
2021 Season: no stats recorded; participated in 2 games
Samih Beydoun, Linebacker
Previous School: Army
2021 Season: did not see game action
Cody Waddell, Punter
Previous School: Texas Tech
2021 Season: did not see game action
No Rivals Profile
Spencer Rowland, Cornerback
Previous School: Wheaton College
2021 Season: 1 tackle; participated in 6 games
No Rivals Profile
Kendell Brooks, Defensive Back
Previous School: North Greenville
2021 Season: 5 tackles; participated in 12 games
No Rivals Profile
OUTGOING TRANSFERS
Rocky Lombardi, Quarterback
Transfer Destination: Northern Illinois
2021 Season: 200/343 passing, 3070 yards (473 rushing), 24 TDs (9 rushing), 8 INTs
Tre'Von Morgan, Wide Receiver
Transfer Destination: Kentucky
2021 Season: did not see game action
Chris Jackson, Cornerback
Transfer Destination: Washington State
2021 Season: 5 tackles; participated in 9 games
Max Rosenthal, Tight End/Fullback
Transfer Destination: Illinois
2021 Season: no stats recorded; participated in 8 games
Jeslord Boateng, Linebacker
Transfer Destination: Akron
2021 Season: 80 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks
Anthony Williams Jr., Running Back
Transfer Destination: Akron
2021 Season: 56 attempts, 7 receptions, 281 yards (74 receiving)
Luke Fulton, Linebacker
Transfer Destination: Kentucky
2021 Season: no stats recorded; participated in 9 games
Marcel Lewis, Linebacker
Transfer Destination: Central Michigan
2021 Season: did not see game action; announced retirement via Twitter
Julian Barnett, Defensive Back
Transfer Destination: Memphis
2021 Season: 7 tackles, 0.5 TFLs, 0.5 sack; participated in 8 games
Devontae Dobbs, Offensive Line
Transfer Destination: Memphis
2021 Season: participated in 5 games
Davion Williams, Cornerback
Transfer Destination: Western Kentucky
2021 Season: 18 tackles, 0.5 TFLs, 2 INTs
Dominique Long, Cornerback
Transfer Destination: Duke
2021 Season: 6 tackles; participated in 12 games
Justin Stevens, Offensive Line
Transfer Destination: South Alabama
2021 Season: did not see game action
Jack Olsen, Kicker
Transfer Destination: Northwestern
2021 Season: no stats recorded; participated in 2 games
Tommy Guajardo, Tight End
Transfer Destination: Bowling Green
2021 Season: did not see game action
Damon Kaylor, Offensive Line
Transfer Destination: Ball State
2021 Season: participated in 12 games
DeAri Todd, Defensive End
Transfer Destination: Montana
2021 Season: 13 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 0.5 sack
Chris Mayfield, Defensive Tackle
Transfer Destination: Ohio
2021 Season: no stats recorded; participated in 2 games
Jasiyah Robinson, Defensive End
Transfer Destination: East Carolina
2021 Season: no stats recorded; participated in 1 game
Theo Day, Quarterback
Transfer Destination: Northern Iowa
2021 Season: 155/276 passing, 2365 yards (49 rushing), 16 TDs, 11 INTs
Devin Hightower, Linebacker
Transfer Destination: Cincinnati
2021 Season: 5 tackles; participated in 4 games
Charles Willekes, Linebacker
Transfer Destination: Arkansas State
2021 Season: 18 tackles, 0.5 TFLs; participated in 9 games
No Rivals Profile