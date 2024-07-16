With EA College Football 25 already released for early access, and regular access coming up on July 19, fans are thrilled to finally be able to play a new college football video game for the first time in 11 years. This is the first time that player names are in the game thanks to NIL. With the rosters and ratings officially out, here are the top 10 players on Michigan State in EA College Football 25.

Tanner Miller (87 overall rating) The sixth year senior out of California comes into the game as one of two 87-rated players on the team. Despite being on the smaller side for an offensive lineman, Miller is the best on the roster, as he was a second team All-American last season with Oregon State.

Jack Velling (87) Another Oregon State transfer, Velling is the second highest-rated player on the team. The 6-foot-5 junior led the FBS in touchdowns in the regular season by a tight end, with eight. He also recorded 438 yards last year.

Nate Carter (85) Carter comes back after a stellar sophomore campaign, where he racked up 798 rushing yards for the Spartans last season. With a revamped offense, he should get an opportunity to be a top running back in the Big Ten.

Ryan Eckley (82) Eckley is a redshirt sophomore for the Spartans who recorded 46.7 yards per punt last season. The punter earned Freshman All-American honors last season, as well as an All-Big Ten second team appearance.

Dillon Tatum (82) The junior out of West Bloomfield, Mich., led the Spartans in pass breakups last season. He started eight games before an injury held him out the rest of the season. He should come back this season better than ever, and his 82 rating reflects his impact.

Wayne Matthews III (82) Matthews was a stud at Old Dominion last season, where he recorded 135 tackles, good for 10th in the FBS. The junior led all transfers in the country in tackles, recording 26 more than the next best player. Look for Matthews to be another great piece to a stellar linebacker corps.

Montorie Foster Jr. (82) Foster is a redshirt senior, from Cleveland, Ohio. Last season, he was the top receiver for the Spartans, and he will look to continue that this season, with a new quarterback in Aidan Chiles, who is supposed to be a top player as well.

Aidan Chiles (81) One of the top transfer quarterbacks in the nation committed to Michigan State to follow coach Jonathan Smith. Although it is a shame to see him at such a low rating, Spartan fans know his potential to be a top quarterback in the country, if he is able to develop.

Malik Spencer (81) The second safety on this list is Spencer, who is a junior from Georgia. Last season, he recorded 72 tackles, and six pass breakups. It will be fun to play with the duo of Spencer and Tatum in the game, and gamers will probably force less deep balls when they learn who is capable of breaking them up.

Jonathan Kim (81) Rounding out the top 10 is kicker Jonathan Kim. In his final year of college, he hopes to put on a show, like he has done the past couple of seasons. His longest field goal last season was 58 yards, which he hit against Iowa. It was the third-longest kick in the FBS last season.

Overall, the Spartans will be very fun to play with in the new game, and provide some great players who can make an impact when you play with them. Not only will the offense be fun to play with, but the defense has some game changing players as well.