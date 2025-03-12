Tom Izzo reflects on Big Ten COY award, previews Big Ten Tournament

Michigan State closed out the regular season with a 79-62 win over in-state rival Michigan.

Now, the Spartans, winners of seven straight games, turn their attention to the Big Ten Tournament.

Michigan State is the No. 1 seed following its outright regular season Big Ten championship. The Spartans will take on the winner of Oregon vs. Indiana on Friday at noon in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals in Indianapolis.

Both Oregon and Indiana have been hot lately. The Ducks have won seven straight games and the Hoosiers have won five of their last seven games.

“Whoever we play, it’s going to be a challenge,” Tom Izzo said. “If you look at it, Indiana beat us and Oregon had us down 14 points. Those two teams were two of the teams that were picked in the top (six) at the beginning of the year. Oregon is maybe the hottest team right now in the league … Indiana has done a great job down the stretch.”