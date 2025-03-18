Tom Izzo readies Michigan State for an ‘experienced’ Bryant squad

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo talks to players at a timeout against Oregon during the first half of Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. on Friday, March 14, 2025. (Photo by © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The Michigan State men's basketball program and head coach Tom Izzo have been in this position before. The Spartans have received a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time under Izzo’s leadership and the fifth time in program history. In those other four instances of MSU being seeded this way, the Spartans made the Final Four three times, including the 1979 national title team that was led by Magic Johnson. Don’t expect Izzo to bring up those examples to his team too much ahead the game against No. 15 Bryant, though. Expect him to talk about the one instance he didn’t make it far — the 2016 loss to 15th-seeded Middle Tennessee State in the first round. “Yeah, I might talk about that, because I’m a white-elephant-in-the-room guy,” Izzo said Tuesday, exactly nine years from the day of the upset. “Whenever there’s a white elephant in the room, I talk about it. Some people hide and put their head in the sand like an ostrich.” Even the 2019 Final Four team that was a No. 2 seed had trouble with its No. 15 seed, Bradley. Back in that game, MSU trailed by five points early in the second half. “Do I bring up the (loss to MTSU)?” Izzo asked rhetorically. “Hell yes. First night, first thing I talked about is ‘the advantage you have with your coach, he’s done it all. He’s gone to a Final Four as a seven-seed, which isn’t normal, and he’s been beaten in a (two-seed versus 15 seed) game.’ “I’ve lost in the first weekend as a one-seed and I learned from it, and I try to tell (my players) that. So you’re gonna have to trust me with what I’m telling you, because you aren’t gonna be able to go through it, and if you do go through it, it’s because you hung up your shoes. We’re done. “I think (the prep) has been pretty good. I think our team understands it. I mean, I don’t sit there and worry about it every day, I know what can happen. In that game against Middle Tennessee we were the best defensive (team) in the country. They shot (58%) or something from the three, (but) we shot in the 50s (overall) and lost. That wouldn’t happen to Michigan State one out of a hundred times, but it did, and give them credit. They beat us, and so I tell them nothing’s given, everything’s earned.”

Mar 18, 2016; St. Louis, MO, USA; Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders guard Jaqawn Raymond (10) reacts during the second half as Michigan State Spartans guard Bryn Forbes (5) walks behind in the first round in the 2016 NCAA Tournament at Scottrade Center. Middle Tennessee State won 90-81. (Photo by © Jeff Curry-Imagn Images)

The lower seeds in the NCAA Tournament have been becoming less and less of a pushover by the year, as well. Three No. 2 seeds have lost to No. 15 seeds in the last four tournaments. Izzo doesn’t anticipate this Bryant team to bow down to his Spartans, either. “I’ve been very impressed with the film I watched on them and I watched how they played St. Johns early in the year,” Izzo said about the Bulldogs. “They’re big. Their guards are big: they’re 6-6, 6-6, 6-8, 6-8, 6-11 (height in the starting lineup). Very experienced, older team, fifth- and sixth-year guys, even, and very well-coached.” Bryant lost that game Izzo referenced to St. John’s 99-77 on Dec. 11. That score is slightly deceiving, though, as the Bulldogs were within just four points of the Red Storm at halftime. “(Bryant head coach Phil Martelli Jr.) has won 23 games (this year), they’re 14-2 in their league,” Izzo said. “It is hard to determine, different leagues, what you play and who you are. But this is a very fast-tempo team. At least 80 points a game 20 times this year, so they can score it. They’ve got a couple guys who can really shoot it. “I said about size, but the (Rafael) Pinzon kid is as good a shooter (as anybody). He’s averaging 18 (points), he’s shooting 39 perecent from the three. “And (Earl) Timberlake was their tournament MVP. They’ve got an (America East) regular season MVP, newcomer MVP (with him). But Timberlake is kind of like (Wisconsin’s John) Tonje — he’s a little bigger; 6-6, 225 (pounds), but he handles the ball. He plays kind of point forward, he can post up, he can play on the perimeter. He is a very good player.”

Bryant star and America East Player of the Year Earl Timberlake. (Photo by © David DelPoio/Providence Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)