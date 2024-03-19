"Streaks are meant to be broken, records are meant to be broken," said Izzo. "I'm sure the day is going to come one way or another. But, it just seemed like we had worked our way over the hump and that (how the weekend developed) was an eye-opening — the way it evolved was eye-opening for me."

That caused Izzo to get no sleep on Saturday night, with obvious relief for Izzo and his team once MSU's name was finally called.

As this past weekend went on, the Spartans began to wonder what kind of position they would be in on Selection Sunday. MSU lost a heartbreaker on Friday to Purdue and some teams who unexpectedly won their conference tournaments shrunk the bubble by a bit.

"I think with our three guards with Tyson (Walker), Jaden (Akins) and A.J. (Hoggard), we've still got a chance to be really good in those positions," Izzo said. "And those positions are usually what helps you win in tournament play. Malik (Hall) has been as steady as anybody, and I do think we're getting a little bit more out of our centers in different ways."

Monday afternoon, Izzo again reflected on his team's ups and downs throughout the season, but highlighted how the capability for MSU to have strong guard play gives them a chance to make some noise in the tournament.

When asked if he took a chance to appreciate the tournament streak, which is now at 26 in a row after the Spartans' name were called on Sunday, Izzo credited all of the players that have put the work in to make that happen.

"It's an honor, a privilege," Izzo said. "It kind of tells you a lot about the players you've had, it really does. Because those guys are the ones that do the work. I just keep the streak alive."

Izzo and his staff have, of course, been watching film on the Bulldogs ahead of the matchup on Thursday. The Spartans are prepared for a big and physical Mississippi State team that rebounds the ball well and is very athletic.

The Bulldogs have also racked up a number of quality wins this season, including beating No. 2 seed Tennessee twice, which certainly has Izzo's attention.

Mississippi State's leading scorer Josh Hubbard, who averages 17.1 points per game and is a high volume shooter, was also brought up when discussing Thursday's matchup.



Izzo is impressed with his game and knows the Spartans' defense will have to be on high alert.

"He can elevate," said Izzo. "He really elevates on his jump shot. He looks like the kid at Saint Joe's that my buddy Phil (Martelli) had, Jameer Nelson. He unfortunately plays like him too. I didn't know anything about him, I don't recruit Mississippi a lot. I have a little bit, but not a lot. But I was really impressed. He can stop and get a shot (on a dime). I think he is averaging nine or 10 threes a game. That's a lot no matter who you are, what you are, where you are."

Izzo also mentioned how just getting off of playing a team like Purdue, with their size and strength, isn't a bad game to come off of knowing the Bulldogs are also big and physical themselves. In fact, Izzo said the style of how Mississippi State plays is similar of a typical Big Ten team.

"A combination of their big guys inside, like Purdue," Izzo said. "Especially when they have the two double stacks in there. They are kind of an athletic team like an Illinois. The kid (Cameron) Matthews is a great offensive rebounder and goes to the boards. But it is kind of Big Tenish in that respect. Everyone I talk to says they're very physical, to bring your hard hat. Jim Delaney, my former commissioner, saw them and must have gone to a game last week. And that was his text: 'Bring your hard hat.' Which is okay, we're not as physical as teams we've had in the past, but we're more physical when we geared up for an Illinois or a Purdue. We've done a pretty good job on the boards and we've done a pretty god job competing, and it's going to have to be that and times five (for this one)."

Izzo thinks his team's experience in the NCAA Tournament matters and having players and coaches who have made deep runs before can play to the Spartans' benefit this time around.

"I think there's experience and it does matter," Izzo said. "Unfortunately, every year is different, every year it's a new team for you. And in this day and age, there just seems to be more new styles. In our league, there's so many different styles right now that people are playing. I feel like we have enough (information on Mississippi State) to make a gameplan out accordingly. And, I think some of the teams we've played — playing Tennessee in sort of a real game (officially an early season exhibition), helps too."

Going into the Big Ten Tournament last weekend, Izzo expressed hope and optimism that his team could have a chance to make a run despite inconsistent play all year.

He hasn't changed that stance and is hopeful his players, who have a track record of success, will be able to step up in the biggest moments of the season and provided other reasons for optimism.

"What I hope is, I see Jaden for his career is a 40% three-point shooter," Izzo said. "When guys have done it before, then I think — I know what A.J. has done at times, know what Tyson has done. Malik has been very solid. Yeah, we don't have a center to throw it into and just get a bunch of points, but I think by committee we have something, we have a little depth. Tre Holloman has been playing better and better. We've been pretty solid defensively. We've been a little better rebounding, those things are critical. And, one of the things we've been better at that we usually aren't, is we don't turn the ball over a lot. Especially 3/4 of this year, and that especially is usually one thing that damaged us. So, players have some tournament experience, the coaches have some tournament experience. I think we have potential to have great guard play."



