Tom Izzo, Jeremy Fears Jr., Jaxon Kohler looking forward to Maui

“We’re getting better, we still got a long way to go," MSU head coach Tom Izzo said earlier this week. "It’s going to be a great trip to get a real feel because there are some dynamite teams in the tournament."

MSU has had much success in the tournament during its previous five appearances recording a 11-5 record and finishing winners in 1991. This year's tournament features four current top-25 teams ( UConn , Auburn , Iowa State , and North Carolina )

After an impressive 83-75 win over Samford to 4-1 on the season, the Michigan State basketball team is preparing to compete in Hawaii for the 41st edition of the Maui Invitational. This will be the Spartans first appearance in the tournament since 2019, and its sixth appearance since the tournament began in 1984.

Izzo also spoke about the health of Jase Richardson after he suffered an apparent ankle sprain late in the second half against Samford.

“It was a fear factor for me, I didn’t know if it was his ankle or his knee," Izzo said. "He’s been nothing but healthy since he’s been here and to have a sprain like that and bounce back the way he did, I feel good where he’s at."

Izzo held Richardson out of some portions of practice on Thursday as a precautionary measure.

The Spartans will face off against the Colorado Buffaloes in their first game in the Maui Invitational. Izzo mentioned the challenge that the Buffaloes bring to the tournament as they are a very well-coached team with good bigs.

“We’ve been playing all these teams that are small, they (Colorado) can go 6-foot-8, 6-foot-9 at the guard sometimes," Izzo said. "It’s a very big team, very well coached, they run their stuff very well. It’s a different team because we’ve been going against all these dynamite quick guards and sometimes four smalls. I think we could end up with four bigs against them. It changes everything completely."

MSU sophomore guard Jeremy Fears Jr. says he is blessed to compete in the Maui Invitational and has fond memories of watching Michigan State play against Anthony Edwards and the Georgia Bulldogs in 2019 in this very tournament.

“I watched Ant-Man when Michigan State played them a couple of years ago," he said. "I’ve always seen it on TV when it’s been going on. It’s a cool court, a small gym."

Fears mentioned how the team has improved through the first five games of the season and is confident that the team will continue improving as they prepare to compete in the Maui Invitational.

“I think the team is getting better every day," Fears said. "Obviously we haven’t made as many shots as we’d like to. I think we had a lot of great looks overall. We’re still getting better and hopefully, we’re looking to get some more wins."

Fears says that the depth and talent of Tre Holloman and Jase Richardson provide help him with his performance on the court.

“I know that I have guys that can come in and help me and bring even more intensity and energy to the game," Fears said. "It’s strength in numbers. We got a lot of guys we can play everybody, and have no drop-off, just being able to trust those guys is a great thing."