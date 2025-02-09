Tom Izzo grateful for 'memory making moments' during win against Oregon

On Saturday afternoon, the Breslin Center was filled to the brim with excitement, and not just because the Michigan State Spartans were back at home after playing a couple road games in California.

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Michigan State's 2000 National Championship, many MSU basketball alumni were in attendance, including Jason Richardson, Mateen Cleaves and Morris Peterson. With a victory over the Oregon Ducks - and with many of his former players looking on - head coach Tom Izzo tied Bob Knight's Big Ten record at 353 wins.

Following the game, Izzo shared just how special the day was, for many reasons.

Izzo began his press conference as normal, breaking down his team's 86-74 win over Oregon. In the first half of the game the Spartans were down as many as 14 points and things seemed to be slipping away as the team went into the locker room at half time.

"There was not any magical thing said at halftime," Izzo shared. "I thought our players decided that they weren't guarding well enough."

Izzo highlighted a few players than stood out to him, most notably being freshman guard Jase Richardson. In addition to getting his first career start, the young Spartan also had his father Jason Richardson watching from just behind the bench with his former teammates.

"Jase had a career night," Izzo started. "When he got that block late, the hell of a block, and all the guys were sitting behind me, I turned to Jason and said 'Jason who?' It was Jase's night, and how exciting for him and for them and his family, but for us too."

Richardson ended the game with 29 points and five rebounds.

"Jase did an incredible job," summarized Izzo. "To take 13 shots and get 29 points, its very, very, very efficient."