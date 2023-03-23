Michigan State posted a thriller of an overtime matchup against Kansas State on Thursday night in the Eastern Regional semifinal game at Madison Square Garden, but could not find the baskets in the final stretch as the Spartans lost to the Wildcats by a final score of 98-93. At times during the Sweet 16 matchup, it seemed like Kansas State just couldn't miss, ending the night 11-of-24 from 3-point range. "I give a lot of credit to Kansas State," Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said after the game. "They made some big plays down the stretch." He went on to add "those two shot clock threes they hit, one was a bank in from almost on the ground," likely citing the trey by KSU's Markquis Nowell with 12:42 left in the game.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XSEFUIEEgU0hPVCwgTUFSS1FVSVMgTk9XRUxMIPCfpKkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LU3RhdGVNQkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QEtTdGF0ZU1CQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L2puNjZPdFBpN1QiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qbjY2T3RQaTdUPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IENCUyBTcG9ydHMgQ29sbGVnZSBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIPCfj4Ag KEBDQlNTcG9ydHNDQkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Q0JTU3BvcnRzQ0JCL3N0YXR1cy8xNjM5MDU0OTUzOTM4NTcxMjY1P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDI0LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Despite the seeming inability to miss at times by the Wildcats, this game was one of runs more than anything. MSU and KSU had a total of 16 lead changes and were tied 14 times. "The game is a game of runs," Michigan State guard Tyson Walker said after the contest. "People make shots. Just got to respond. It wasn't the first time we seen people make shots. We came down and made shots. It wasn't like we didn't shoot it well today. We shot it really well." In fact, five separate Spartans scored in double figures, led by point guard A.J. Hoggard's 25 points, a career-high for him. Forward Joey Hauser scored 18, while Walker scored 16, and Malik Hall added 13 points as well. For Hall, it was his highest scoring total since scoring 16 at Iowa on Feb. 25. However, the balanced scoring for the Spartans just wasn't enough at the end of the night. "This time of year, it's about who's going to make the plays at the right time," Hoggard made clear. "We didn't get the stops when we needed them, and they capitalized off them." Hauser had similar thoughts. "Yeah, both teams made plays", Hauser added. "They just happened to make a couple more at the end of the game." In fact, Michigan State had the ball with 12 seconds left and a chance to force a second overtime. After passing on an open look, it was eventually stripped away and Kansas State's Nowell hit the buzzer beater as time expired for the exclamation point. "They knew we needed a three to tie the game up, and they just played it really well," Walker explained about the play after the game. "They switched, and they just guarded the three-point line well. He made a good play, and none of us could get a clean look, and they got a stop."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XYWxrZXIgZm9yIDMhIFNwYXJ0YW5zIGxlYWQgODctODQgd2l0aCAz OjI3IHRvIGdvIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9ic2VYRDF5T2oxIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vYnNlWEQxeU9qMTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBTcGFy dGFucyBJbGx1c3RyYXRlZCAoQFNwYXJ0YW5zUml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NwYXJ0YW5zUml2YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8xNjM5 MDY1NTAxMzAwMTI5NzkyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDI0 LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

It wasn't just those missed shots by Michigan State at the end of the game, but turnovers also hurt the Spartans, including on MSU's final offensive play. While the Spartans finished five shy of the team's most this season — 18 set against Kentucky back in November in the Champions Classic — MSU had 13 turnovers that KSU converted for 16 points. "Yet, credit goes to Kansas State, so I don't want to take any credit away from them," Izzo said after the game. "They made bigger shots, tougher shots, big plays. They've been turning it over 15 times and had five, we've been turning it over 10 times and had 13. But it's those points off turnovers. I call them turnovers for touchdowns and we had too many of those, and that's why their shooting percentage was so high. So we've got to live with it. You've got to own it."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JenpvIGNpdGVzIE1TVeKAmXMgdHVybm92ZXJzIGFzIHByb2JsZW1h dGljIGZvciB0aGUgU3BhcnRhbnMuPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgS2V2aW4gS25pZ2h0 IChAU3BhcnR5T25IdXNrZXJzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1NwYXJ0eU9uSHVza2Vycy9zdGF0dXMvMTYzOTA3ODQxNTgzNDc5NjAz Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAyNCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

That was something that was noted in the Kansas State media session after the game as well. KSU head coach Jerome Tang praised his team's ability to force turnovers. "We've caused a lot of turnovers all year long," Tang boasted. "And Michigan State is a low-turnover team, and we really just wanted to turn it into a one-on-one game because Coach Izzo runs such great actions. Our guys happened to make some plays. They have really good guards, and we have really good guards, and it showed tonight." Kansas State guard Keyontae Johnson also mentioned the Wildcats' success with Nowell feeding Johnson under the basket to make many of those play against MSU's defense. "Michigan State, they do a lot of ball watching" Johnson explained. "[Markquis] has always told when he drives, just keep cutting. [Nowell's] going to look for me. And the IQ, the feel that we have for each other, it just showed today."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ib2dnYXJkIGRyaXZlcyB0byB0aGUgcmltIGZvciB0aGUgZWFzeSBs YXl1cCBhbmQgY3V0cyBLU1UmIzM5O3MgbGVhZCB0byBmb3VyLiBTcGFydGFu cyB0cmFpbCA1MC00NiB3aXRoIDE2IG1pbnV0ZXMgcmVtYWluaW5nLiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vVXRLZUp0cWhWUiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1V0S2VKdHFoVlI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgU3BhcnRhbnMgSWxsdXN0cmF0 ZWQgKEBTcGFydGFuc1JpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9TcGFydGFuc1JpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTYzOTA1MjUwNDg0MjI0MDAy MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAyMywgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Michigan State's exit means the Big Ten is officially out of the race for a national title this year, extending the drought yet another season since MSU's last championship for the league in 2000. The talking heads and fans on social media are quick to mock the league's performance, mostly buoyed by Purdue's first round exit. However, Izzo was defiant to that point. "No matter what anybody says, top to bottom, I have no problem standing up and saying we have the best league in the country" Izzo said about the Big Ten. "When you have that number of teams beating the hell out of each other every day, I don't think we're worn out from it. I just think you get a bad seed from it. So we had all these teams with seven, eight, and nine seeds. "I'm not saying that was wrong, but that's what happens when — I'd like to see some teams come in and survive this league and the places we play. I'm proud of my team, but I'm proud of the league, too. Disappointments is disappointments, but I think as a seven-seed, maybe we showed how good our league was instead of, like some people, the other way around." It's another offseason now for Michigan State with the loss to Kansas State on Thursday. There were plenty of impressive milestones for the program and Izzo, but next year's team will be different with departing seniors and incoming players next season. Despite falling short of a deeper run, this one was a great one according to Izzo. "You know, when you look back on everything ... the injuries — everybody has injuries, but to have two main guys out when we didn't go fishing [in the transfer portal] — it was probably, it'll go down as one of the great years for me, not a good year" Izzo insisted. "It'll go down as one of the great years, because we had our issues during the year and watching guys grow at the end and just kind of buy in. That's what happens. When you buy in and you trust the coach and coach trusts the players, some cool things can happen." It's time for another offseason to prep for the next March run, and figure out the roster to see who will be growing and leading next year for that signature Izzo inspired late-season run in 2024.