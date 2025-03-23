THRILLER: MSU defeats Ohio State 4-3 in double OT to win B1G Title, again

(Photo by Joseph Wahoski/Spartans Illustrated)

The Big Ten's No. 1 seed Michigan State hockey team faced off against the No. 3 seed Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday night in East Lansing with a Big Ten Tournament championship on the line in a winner-take-all game. The Spartans were looking to win their second straight Big Ten Tournament Championship to go with their second straight regular season championship. In the end, the Spartans were successful, beating the Buckeyes 4-3 in a double overtime thriller to become the first team in Big Ten history to win both the Big Ten regular season and tournament titles in back-to-back seasons.

Afterwards, MSU head coach Adam Nightingale spoke about the environment at Munn Ice Arena and the Big Ten Tournament title. “I thought both teams were really good, I thought the crowd was awesome; to be able to share this experience with our fans who have been great all year (was great),” said Nightingale.

Junior forward Issac Howard was the hero, recording the game-winning goal 15:09 into double overtime in the longest game in Big Ten hockey history. Howard, who recently was named Big Ten Player of the Year was also named the Most Outstanding Player of the Big Ten Tournament. Howard, who decided to come back for another season said he couldn’t be happier with his decision to come back and play another season at MSU. “I love our team," said Howard. "I love the journey, I’m really happy to be here and soak it all in and be a Spartan; it means everything to me.

The Spartans, at one point in the game, had a 3-1 lead over the Buckeyes early on in the second with Issac Howard, Karsen Dorwart, and Tanner Kelly all recording goals for MSU. The Buckeye rally began late in the third period with goals by junior defenseman Damien Carfagna and graduate forward Gunnarwolfe Fontaine.

“I thought we did a really good job staying with it, there was no panic," said Nightingale. "A lot of times that happens and wheels can fall off and you just got to believe in what we do." MSU was able to gather themselves in both overtime periods with stellar play by sophomore goaltender Trey Augustine, who recorded 38 saves in the win. Buckeye senior goaltender Logan Terness also had an impressive performance in net recording 47 saves in a losing effort.

A big factor in the game was the power play. MSU succeeded on the power play which set the tone early on as they scored two goals on four power play opportunities and went 3 for 3 on the penalty kill.

The Spartans will now await their selection in this year's NCAA Tournament, with the selection of this year's field set for 3 p.m. tomorrow.