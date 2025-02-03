The WE GOT IT! Podcast: Winning Streak Broken as February Stretch Looms

The Spartans are unbeaten in conference play no more. Abby and Jonah break down the 70-64 loss to USC and what the Spartans need to do in order to improve as a tough February slate of games lies ahead.

Across sports, the duo discusses Michigan State’s losses in women’s basketball, hockey and gymnastics. In the “We Got It!” Covered segment Jonah explains the recent changes to the charge call and what exactly the restricted arc is.

Music Produced by Evan Hoyt

Cover Photo by Kyle Luce/Spartans Illustrated

Contact us at thewegotitpodcast@gmail.com

For more MSU athletics news, forums, and updates, head over to michiganstate.rivals.com

*Captions are auto-generated and may contain errors.

Watch: