The WE GOT IT! Podcast: Spartans Stay Unbeaten in B10 & Winter Portal Wrap

Michigan State hoops go 2-0 on the week to get to 5-0 in Big Ten play. Jonah and Abby break it all down, go over highlights, and deem a player of the week.

In the 'Halftime' segment, there are a lot of updates about women’s basketball, hockey, gymnastics, and the transfer portal to go over. Finally, in the 'We Got It Covered!' segment, Jonah goes over the difference between screens and picks and the rules associated with them.

Contact us at thewegotitpodcast@gmail.com.

Music Produced by Evan Hoyt.

Watch: