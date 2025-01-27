The WE GOT IT! Podcast: MSG win and advanced metrics with Anthony Garvert

Michigan State exorcises some Madison Square Garden demons in their victory versus Rutgers and Jonah and Abby are here to break it all down.

They also break down the massive weekend for Spartan sports across the spectrum. Then in the “We Got it! Covered” segment they are joined by Anthony Garvert as he gives an overview on advanced metrics such as Ken Pom and Bart Torvik and how Michigan State’s current ratings could be a great sign for a coveted run come March in the NCAA Tournament.

