The WE GOT IT! Podcast: MARCH MADNESS IS HERE w/ Paul Fanson

The bracket is finally here and Michigan State received a No. 2 seed in the South Region. The Spartans take on Bryant in the Round of 64 on Friday night.

Abby and Jonah are joined by Paul Fanson (aka Dr. Green and White) to break down MSU’s draw and look at the bracket as a whole. They discuss probabilities, potential spreads and potential upsets to watch out for. Then Abby and Jonah look back at the Big Ten Tournament to see what can be taken away from the weekend.

Watch: