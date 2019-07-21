1. Team chemistry and collective will are back in high gear.

This stuff might be overrated and impossible to gauge to those of us on the outside, but coaches swear about the importance of team chemistry and unity.

Dantonio always likes his team’s chemistry at this time of the season, but I swear he is more impressed than usual about his team’s workmanlike attitude and togetherness when discussing the 2019 Spartans at Big Ten Media Days.

He didn’t pound his fist on the podium and make promises. Usually, he leaned forward, softened his voice to a lower tone and spoke with a sincerity that made it sound like he didn’t care whether the listeners believed him or not, but he knew the truth.

“When I talk about our team’s attitude and their care for each other, I mean there is a tremendous attitude from within that has grown and just keeps growing that people are for other people,” Dantonio said. “They feel good about each other and they feel good about where they’re at, and that’s a positive thing. When you’re the coach in that capacity, it makes you feel special. It doesn’t guarantee winning, I understand that. I feel like they are going to do everything they can. They have thus far.”

Pause. His tone softens, almost in forewarning.

“We’ll be right there,” he said.

Right there meaning right in contention for the trophies his teams have gathered in the past.

It’s all reminiscent of the summer of 2013 when Dantonio divulged that long-time strength coach Ken Mannie had told him several times in previous weeks that there was something special about that team. It was all gaining shape beneath the public radar, but within full view of those overseeing the program.

That was the team that won the Big Ten, won the Rose Bowl and finished the season ranked No. 3 in the country. If there had been a College Football Playoff that year, Michigan State likely would have been invited to it, and Dantonio would have two CFP appearances by now. The man can orchestrate. He has an ear and an eye. His senses tell him something is up this year.

“I have been so impressed, probably more impressed than in any of my 13 years here as head coach, with the way our players have gone about their business off the field and in practice and in workouts," Dantonio said. "I mean there is a sense of accountability from within. You see a hand behind the line (before a drill rep), there is nobody putting a hand over the line (to cheat forward). They do it with a passion and they do it with a positivity that is quite remarkable.”

It starts with the defense.

“They are unusual,” he said of a unit that ranked No. 10 in the nation in total defense last year. “They are very unique. They are playing to a higher level.”

Dantonio has had great defenses at Michigan State, Top 10 defenses, championship defenses. But this group gives him a different twinkle in the eye.

“I like our guys because they get their hands dirty,” he said. “They’re not satisfied with where they’re at. We have guys that have an intense amount of pride in the work that they do, and that equates to job done.

“These guys don’t settle. It doesn’t mean we will win but it means we will have opportunities.”

The Spartans were borderline great on defense last year. Nine starters are back on that side of the ball. They are confident but they are not full of themselves. Dantonio knows he can poke and prod them, challenge them to reach for more.

Example:

Dantonio heard that preseason All-America defensive end Kenny Willekes made a statement that Spartan quarterback Brian Lewerke has to have his best year this season.

Dantonio agreed with Willekes, and he turned the challenge around back onto Willekes. Dantonio pointed a motivational finger at Willekes and said, “And I’m going to tell them (the media) that Kenny Willekes has to have his best year as a Spartan.”

Willekes pointed his finger back at Dantonio and said, “You tell ‘em.”

Challenge accepted.

“That’s the kind of person he is,” Dantonio said. “And so is Joe Bachie, and Raequan Williams, and really Josiah Scott, and really Mike Panasiuk, and really David Dowell, and I could go on. They are not satisfied with where they’re at."

And the offense? That’s what will determine whether this team is a spoiler in the Big Ten East, or a contender to win it.

“You need to assess where you’re at, adjust and reset the button and go,” Dantonio said. “And I think our players have done that. I’ve been very impressed with how our offense has taken to the challenge.”

2. The offensive system and philosophy have been 'revamped'

Anyone who watched the Redbox Bowl knows Michigan State changed its offensive system for at least one game. Anyone who watched the Green-White Game could see that the changes have moved forward under new offensive coordinator Brad Salem.

In Chicago, Dantonio expanded a little bit about the offensive forecast for 2019.