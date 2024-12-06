Team chemistry, depth helping Michigan State basketball to early success

Heading into Michigan State's upcoming Big Ten home opener against Nebraska on Saturday, Tom Izzo's Spartans are looking to improve to 2-0 in conference play, following a win at Minnesota on Wednesday night.

"The ball is starting to move again, and our fast break has been really good," said Izzo Thursday evening after practice. "We shot the ball well, we rebounded the ball well, we shot the ball well from the free throw line and got there."

If you know Izzo, though, you know there are always things to work on.

"The negatives where we quit checking with five minutes left, it got some rebounds that they stole, kicked out, and then Mitchell went crazy and we gave up 20 points in the last five minutes, so that was no way to finish,” Izzo said. "There were a lot more positives than negatives, but the negatives tick me off.”

It's clear that MSU's depth is one of the keys to the team's success to date.

“I think we've done a decent job on the bench," Izzo said. "Yet, we've stayed fresh, and right now, strength in numbers has been important. We're starting to get more of a rotation down. Guys are starting to run and play with each other.”

The team chemistry is also an important piece to Michigan State's success.

“I hate to say it because it sounds so cliché, but this team has really been close for each other, no jealousies, nobody is upset if somebody started or somebody's not," continued Izzo. "We're getting near that third of the season already, and it's good to be making a few steps forward."

The Spartans have shown their depth throughout the entire season, consistently putting out ten guys who can play at a high level. The depth was most evident in the game vs North Carolina, when six players had 12 or more points.

A key part of that depth is forward Xavier Booker.