Michigan State men's ice hockey unofficially announced its 2023-2024 roster. In this episode, we're getting all of the news from this week including the roster, the absence of Justin Varner, the Great Lakes Invitational news and some schedule rumblings.

"Talkin' MSU Hawkey" uploads a new episode (most) Tuesdays during the offseason. The podcast features interviews with coaches, recruits and more.

During the season, new episodes will publish every Tuesday and Thursday. It can be listened to wherever you listen to podcasts.