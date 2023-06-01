Today (June 1), the Great Lakes Invitational held its annual press conference to announce yearly participants and discuss the future of the event.

Van Andel Arena, Michigan Technological University and Michigan State University have signed a four-year agreement to keep the Great Lakes Invitational in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Last year was the GLI's first season at Van Andel Arena, home of the Detroit Red Wings' AHL affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins. Until 2021, the tournament was held in Detroit at Joe Louis Arena and then Little Caesars Arena.

2022 was the first year since 1976 that Michigan did not co-host the invitational. Last year's tournament included Western Michigan and Ferris State alongside Michigan Tech and Michigan State.

This new four-year agreement means that Michigan will not be part of the invitational again until at least 2027.

"We're excited to continue this great partnership with Van Andel Arena and Michigan State University," Michigan Tech Vice President for Athletics and Recreation Suzanne Sanregret said in a press release. "The GLI is one of the best college hockey tournaments in the country, and with the success of the first tournament at Van Andel Arena in 2022 we are thrilled to sign this four-year extension."

This year's tournament will take place Dec. 28 and Dec. 29 at Van Andel Arena. On the first day, Michigan Tech will face Alaska and Michigan State will face Ferris State. On the second day, the losers of both games will play in a third-place game prior to the start of a title game that night.

In addition to announcing this year's participants, future teams were also announced. Along with Michigan Tech and Michigan State, the following teams were announced: Western Michigan and Northern Michigan will play in 2024, Ferris State and Miami in 2025, Western Michigan and Notre Dame in 2026.

"Van Andel Arena is excited to host the Great Lakes Invitational tournament for the next four years," ASM Global Regional General Manager for Van Andel Arena Richard MacKeigan said. "We hope to build on the success of last year's event to create an annual tradition for the Grand Rapids community and hockey fans from all over the state and the country."

Tickets will go on sale in September.