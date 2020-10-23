SpartanMag - Staff Predictions: Rutgers

This Saturday, Michigan State football returns with a noon kickoff against Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights and the Spartans both enter the 2020 season with new coaching staffs, questions at QB, and uncertainty across the rosters. That makes it hard to predict exactly how the game may unfold, but the staff here at SpartanMag.com will give it a shot nonetheless.

Justin Thind - Recruiting Insider

Michigan State 31 - Rutgers 17 The Spartans probably won't win by as many points as some fans are hoping for, but that isn't necessarily a bad thing. This game will provide the Michigan Wolverines their only footage of Mel Tucker's Spartans before the two teams face off in week 2. For this reason, I think MSU will play a pretty basic offense centered around power runs and quick throws. Any deep shots will come in the form of basic go-routes made successful by Reed and Nailor having burner speed, as opposed to complex route trees allowing them to get open. I also hope that the RPOs are used infrequently in this game, if they plan to use them in the following week. Now, if Rutgers starts to control the game or holds a lead for a notable portion of the game, then MSU may need to open it up and utilize the full repertoire. However, I see MSU leading most of the game by 2+ scores, despite my reservations about the team’s ability to rush the passer, the QB position, and the CB position,

Paul Konyndyk - Associate Editor

Michigan State 38, Rutgers 10 The Big Ten scheduler did Michigan State a solid by putting Rutgers on the schedule at home for the opening game of the 2020 season. And while there is no doubt in my mind that Greg Schiano is better equipped to guide the Rutgers back to respectability than recent coaching hires, the Scarlett Knights face a much bigger rebuilding job than Michigan State does under Mel Tucker. We may have to wait until kickoff to discover who will start for Michigan State at quarterback, and what schemes the Spartans will deploy on offense and defense respectively, but we don't have to wait to make the determination that Michigan State simply has more talent on both sides of the football than Rutgers does. With an experienced offensive line and a proven feature back in Elijah Collins to utilize, I expect offensive coordinator Jay Johnson to establish the run early and give whomever starts at quarterback manageable pass plays. Defensively, I think you'll see stout, spirited play from the front seven that makes Rutgers one dimensional on offense. If communication has improved on the back end between this year and last, and I expect that to be the case under Harlon Barnett, MSU should win the turnover margin and roll to victory.

Corey Robinson - Recruiting Insider

Michigan State 31 - Rutgers 10 To start off the season, Michigan State's defense should stymie the new look Rutgers offense. Meanwhile, the Spartans' offense will use a balanced attack, running the ball and attacking through the air. Jayden Reed will have his coming out party, torching the Rutgers secondary. MSU should win this rather easily, 31-10.

OhioSpartan - SpartanMag Staff

Michigan State 24 - Rutgers 17 Both Rutgers and MSU have unproven QB’s and Rutgers is also replacing two starters on the offensive line. While they have 9 returning starters on defense and 9 on offense, I think Tucker and MSU start out with a win at home. MSU has better overall talent, so while they will have some hiccups on offense, they will prevail.

Andy Erlewein - SpartanMag Staff

Michigan State 38 - Rutgers 20 This game is a tough one - two new coaches in a bizarre Covid-condensed season with barely any time to prepare...let alone install a program. If Tucker and his staff would have been given a “normal” spring, summer and fall to go to work with this team, I would have put them in the “team that could really exceed Year 1 expectations and turn some heads” category. Alas, they didn’t. As for this game, MSU was in a much better position than Rutgers in terms of discipline, success and stability in place for a new coach to tackle a season opener. And the talent edge is with MSU. I think MSU controls this game physically, even with the question marks at QB. I think the running game will get going and the defense will show up. I’m taking MSU 38 - 20, with Rutgers scoring some late points to make the game appear closer than it really was.

Spartan Insight - Recruiting Insider

Michigan State 31 - Rutgers 10 Michigan State will win pretty easily, even playing multiple QBs, as the talent difference between these two teams becomes inevitable in the second half. .

Kenny Jordan - HS/Prep Writer