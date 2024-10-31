Spartans to break out black jerseys for crucial football game vs. Indiana

This has changed in a big way this week, as MSU announced Wednesday evening that they will be wearing their “Shadows” uniforms for this Saturday’s matchup. The “Shadows” feature a black helmet, black jersey, and black pants. The helmet has a green Greek key stripe and green Spartan logo. “Shadows” is an ode to MSU’s alma mater song, “MSU Shadows."

Sitting at 4-4, the Spartans have worn mostly traditional green and white uniforms this season only wearing four combinations, a vast difference from their ever-changing wardrobe the previous four seasons.

After a tough loss on the road last week, the Michigan State University football team returns home this Saturday. In yet another tough matchup on the schedule, the Spartans take on undefeated Indiana.

This marks the 2024 debut of the black uniforms and only their second appearance since being introduced last season. The black helmet and pants were worn in a road matchup, also against Indiana, last season.

The black uniforms mark the fifth different combo for Michigan State this season, who had worn two different combos each home and away prior to this upcoming game. MSU has still yet to don a different helmet logo, something that was done quite a bit in the last few seasons.

The black uniforms were initially introduced as a potential everyday piece, not an alternate uniform, which has clearly not been the case since they were unveiled. It is safe to assume this is due to the change at the head coaching position quickly after the new uniforms were introduced.

I, for one, am very excited to see the black uniforms back in action. I love alternate uniforms, and think the uniforms were beautifully designed. They were worn once last year against Michigan, in a game that didn’t exactly provide any highlights in the new uniform. I am hoping that MSU gives undefeated Indiana a tough fight on Saturday, to begin a tradition of the black uniforms meaning just a little bit extra. The set has been a favorite among players - who should be fired up to wear them - and recruits.

It is odd to me that this game has been chosen for black uniforms despite being one of the only games to be predominantly played in the daylight this season. MSU has played all night games but one this season - a 3:30pm kick against Prairie View A&M - until this weekend’s 3:30pm start. I’m guessing MSU liked the contrast with Indiana’s white and red better than Purdue (next home game) wearing white, black and gold. Also, as the sun goes down, the blacks will pop during the fourth quarter.