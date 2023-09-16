I’ve expressed this before. During my lifetime of following Michigan State football, all I knew was success under former head coach, now associate head coach, and still the winningest coach in MSU history, Mark Dantonio. I began my role within the media covering the Spartans at the beginning of Dantonio’s end, essentially like being born into nobility in a collapsing empire. It felt like a fever dream from then until now. MSU was establishing its ground as a perennial power, but its foothold slowly eroded away after its stint in the national spotlight. Tasked with covering his abrupt retirement announcement, I, being the 19-year-old who saw MSU football and Dantonio as one and the same, struggled to interpret what his stepping down meant in the grand scheme. I still do now.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EZXNwaXRlIHN0ZXBwaW5nIGF3YXkgZnJvbSBoZWFkIGNvYWNoIGFm dGVyIHRoZSAyMDE5IHNlYXNvbiwgTWFyayBEYW50b25pbyBoYXMgc3RpbGwg YmVlbiBhIHByZXNlbmNlIGF0IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlLjxicj48YnI+4oCc KEnigJl2ZSkgYWx3YXlzIHNhaWQgdG8gQWxhbiAoSGFsbGVyKSwg4oCYQWxh biwgd2hhdGV2ZXIgeW91IG5lZWQgbWUgdG8gZG8uIEFueXRpbWUgSSBjYW4g aGVscC4gTGV0IG1lIGtub3cu4oCZJnF1b3Q7PGJyPjxicj5Nb3JlOjxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9nWXZNVzZ6bnFVIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vZ1l2 TVc2em5xVTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBTcGFydGFucyBJbGx1c3RyYXRlZCAo QFNwYXJ0YW5zUml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1NwYXJ0YW5zUml2YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8xNzAyODQyMjMyNTgyNDE4ODc3P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAxNiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Some cited how his receiving a $4.3 million retention bonus, while some questioned if the fallout from the arrests of four highly-touted players for sexual assault, prompted his swift departure. Dantonio’s retirement presser, the day before National Signing Day in 2020, which he termed a “celebration,” ultimately left both sides embittered and with the chance to become a national power officially squandered. Michigan State had to scramble to find its next head coach in the crux of the college football offseason. Enter Mel Tucker. MSU’s now-suspended-without-pay head football coach arrived on campus after a whirlwind of a coaching search.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSBpcyBzdXNwZW5kaW5nIGhlYWQgZm9vdGJh bGwgY29hY2ggTWVsIFR1Y2tlciBwZW5kaW5nIGhpcyBPY3RvYmVyIGhlYXJp bmcgaW4gd2FrZSBvZiBzZXh1YWwgaGFyYXNzbWVudCBhbGxlZ2F0aW9ucyBt YWRlIGFnYWluc3QgaGltPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1pLcHhMTUlK OVYiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9aS3B4TE1JSjlWPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFNw YXJ0YW5zIElsbHVzdHJhdGVkIChAU3BhcnRhbnNSaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU3BhcnRhbnNSaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE3 MDA5NzYyNTU2MzI1Njg3ODU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVt YmVyIDEwLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The Spartans missed out on who many believed to be MSU's primary target, former Cincinnati head coach (and now at Wisconsin) Luke Fickell, reportedly due in part to to Fickell’s wife’s reservations about the culture at MSU, specifically with respect to sexual misconduct. Tucker’s introductory presser, even at the time, was equally as perplexing as Dantonio’s farewell session. “My dream was to come back and be the head coach.” Tucker said, referring to his stint as a graduate assistant at MSU under Nick Saban. I think most people saw right through this. Tucker declined to interview for MSU’s official offer until the Spartans got desperate, re-raised, and Tucker called. The insight I got after the presser was encouraging at the time, though equally head-scratching in retrospect. I was one of the first within the media to meet and shake hands with Tucker in a casual conversation with beat writers. The former Colorado head coach cited an objective approach to every situation and level headedness as attributes he would bring to MSU. Hell, Tucker's “clean slate” approach with all players led to current Pittsburgh Steelers fullback/tight end Connor Heyward’s withdrawal from the transfer portal and return to MSU. This was nothing groundbreaking at the time, but it felt like a step in the right direction after the two parties, Tucker and MSU, seemingly arrived at that point in a fit of desperation. Through 2021-2022, though, the program’s trajectory seemed to be angling higher than most expected. Heyward, of course, went on to carve an ever-growing role with MSU in his final two seasons in school, including key contributions in victories over Michigan in Ann Arbor and East Lansing, and Pittsburgh in Atlanta. Kenneth Walker III transferred in from Wake Forest to embark on a Doak Walker Award--caliber campaign and led the Spartans to Tucker’s second win over Michigan in as many seasons, rushing for five touchdowns in arguably the most highly-touted matchup in the rivalry’s history. Payton Thorne had one of the best statistical seasons in MSU history, breaking Kirk Cousins’ passing touchdown record in East Lansing with 27 passing scores. Things were looking up. Winning fixes everything.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JbiBsaWdodCBvZiB0aGUgY3VycmVudCBzaXR1YXRpb24gaW4gRWFz dCBMYW5zaW5nLCBpdCYjMzk7cyBhIGdvb2QgdGltZSB0byByZW1lbWJlciB0 aGUgaW1wb3J0YW5jZSBvZiBsZWFkZXJzaGlwIGJ5IGV4YW1wbGUuIFNJJiMz OTtzIFBhdWwgRmFuc29uIHNoYXJlcyBoaXMgdGhvdWdodHMgb24gTWVsIFR1 Y2tlciBhbmQgcHJvdmlkZXMgYSByZWNhcCBvZiBhbGwgdGhlIFdlZWsgVHdv IGFjdGlvbiBhbmQgYmV0dGluZyBwcmVkaWN0aW9ucy48YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vYUp3cVJta1N2UyI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2FKd3FSbWtTdlM8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgU3BhcnRhbnMgSWxsdXN0cmF0ZWQgKEBTcGFydGFu c1JpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TcGFydGFu c1JpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTcwMTc4MDA3NTcyNzcwNDM4Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTMsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The arc evidently turned much quicker this time around, and the Spartans started facing adversity in 2022. A 5-7 campaign for the Spartans last year saw its head coach become increasingly flippant in pressers and disengaged overall, voicing comments, self-deprecating by design as they were, like being a “horsesh*it football coach.” Tucker personally overtook the secondary that ranked dead last in the nation during 2021, but its successor performed just as poorly under his watch last year. He failed to make staff changes, an overriding theme at the end of Dantonio’s tenure, as the offense stalled, the defense struggled, and the recruiting and player retention, while trending up for a time, eventually stagnated. Still, there's no denying that the talent level on the roster increased under Tucker.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5jb21wb3NpdGlvbiBvZiB0YWxlbnQgYWNyb3NzIE1TVeKAmXMgcmVj cnVpdGluZyBjbGFzc2VzIGZyb20gMjAxMy0yMDIzLjxicj48YnI+cGxlYXNl IG5vdGUgY2hhc20gYmV0d2VlbiB0aGUgJSBvZiBVbmRlciA1MDAgcGxheWVy cyAmYW1wOyBUb3AgMjUwIHBsYXllcnMgZnJvbSDigJgxNi3igJgyMCAmYW1w OyBob3cgIGdhcCBoYXMgYmVlbiBjbG9zaW5nIHNpbmNlIDxicj48YnI+VG9w IDUwMCB0YWxlbnQgdHJlbmRpbmcgdXAsIFVuZGVyIDUwMCB0cmVuZGluZyBk b3duPGJyPjxicj4oZXhjZWwgY2hhcnRzIGxvb2sgYXdmdWwgSSBrbm93KSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNDNYUWJQcGlaNSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tLzQzWFFiUHBpWjU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgbWF4d2VsbCAoQG1heHdl bGxrbGl0emtlKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL21heHdl bGxrbGl0emtlL3N0YXR1cy8xNjczMzQ0MjQ2OTE1NDI0MjYxP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMjYsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

But take the attention to detail and modernity that he brought to the program in 2021 and couple that with comments this year like loathing a lack of NIL support to get the players necessary to compete or, “We’ll never be good enough to take teams lightly. We never have been. We never will be.” Tucker’s tone early this year was ambivalent at best. Maybe he was just seeking his payday, which is now subject to voidance, to which he agreed in the form of a $95 million contract over 10 years. But through his comments and actions (or lack thereof) over last year and early this season, he seemed like a coach that had become increasingly withdrawn. Now the man who built this program up will try to rebuild some of the foundation he laid in his 13 years at the helm. Life is as eerily cyclical as memories are short, so maybe this is the only way it was supposed to go. We probably won’t see flashes of the Dantonio of old in his “advisory” role, but he may simply provide a voice of reason in a yet another trying time for MSU’s administration and athletics. I can’t help to feel a bit relieved, even if Dantonio is to provide moral support to players, many of which he recruited to MSU, in a potential double-digit loss at home during his Rose Bowl reunion celebration.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ub21vcnJvdy48YnI+PGJyPjIwMTQgUm9zZSBCb3dsIEdhbWUgUmV1 bmlvbjxicj7wn5OGIFNlcHQuIDE2LCAyMDIzPGJyPvCfhpogV2FzaGluZ3Rv bjxicj7ij7AgNXBtPGJyPvCfk40gU3BhcnRhbiBTdGFkaXVtPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvR3JlZW4/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0dyZWVuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vN000UWwyZk0ycCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzdN NFFsMmZNMnA8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGlnYW4gU3RhdGUgRm9vdGJh bGwgKEBNU1VfRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vTVNVX0Zvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzAyNzY0NTY2NjYzMjk5MzE0P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAxNSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Obviously the Spartan community is going to try to spin this positively, but it doesn’t feel that difficult. Not to mention, a large number of Dantonio recruits or players he coached in 2019 are still contributing valuably, most notably starting quarterback Noah Kim.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4lIE9mZmVuc2l2ZSBzbmFwcyBmcm9tIERhbnRvbmlvIHJlY3J1aXRz L3BsYXllcnM6PGJyPjxicj40NC4wJSAoNjIwLzE0MDgpPGJyPjxicj4lIERl ZmVuc2l2ZSBzbmFwcyBmcm9tIERhbnRvbmlvIHJlY3J1aXRzL3BsYXllcnM6 PGJyPjxicj4yNy4xJSAoMzcwLzEzNjQpPGJyPjxicj5Ub3RhbDogMzUuNyUg KDk5MC8yNzcyKTwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFudGhvbnkg8J+SqSAoQFRoZVJlYWxT aGFydHkpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGhlUmVhbFNo YXJ0eS9zdGF0dXMvMTcwMTk2MzI0OTg4MzY4NTI4MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTMsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Now, MSU is hoping to channel something from Dantonio himself once more. When he opened his Rose Bowl postgame interview with the term “Completion,” Dantonio sounded like an oracle, but even he didn’t see this coming in 2023. Ironically enough, at Tucker’s introductory presser, head men's basketball coach Tom Izzo expressed his aspirations for MSU’s new hire. “I got married here. I've had my kids here. I'm going to get buried here,” Izzo said. "Hopefully you're going to follow in my footsteps." It doesn’t seem like that will be the case. But before things went awry, the man that did, and maybe still does, want to die trying to keep MSU afloat has an opportunity to complete another circle. Maybe if just to try to complete a small one left unfinished.