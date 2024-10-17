Spartans prepare for homecoming clash vs. Iowa: 'We're ready to roll'

Following a bye week, the Michigan State Spartans have had plenty of time to reflect on consecutive losses to now top-three-ranked teams in Ohio State and Oregon.
Michigan State urgently needs a win to keep their season goals intact. This Saturday night, MSU plays host to the Iowa Hawkeyes under the lights in Spartan Stadium. This is a vital test.
With a two-week span behind them, the Spartans finally have an opportunity against a team not ranked in the Associated Press top-five. However, the Hawkeyes just dominated Washington for four quarters last week, winning by a final score of 40-16. Iowa has an incredibly strong rushing attack led by running back Kaleb Johnson and will provide another challenge for MSU
This contest serves as Michigan State's homecoming game, and the atmosphere will be nothing short of electric under the lights.
MSU tight ends coach Brian Wozniak and sophomore tight end Brennan Parachek previewed Iowa and spoke about where things currently stand for the Spartans, following practice on Tuesday afternoon.
Wozniak knows there was plenty to work on during the bye week, and he mentioned that it was “fun to dive into the different entities throughout our game.”
Injuries have been the Spartans' kryptonite so far this year. The bye week allowed the staff some time to address those injuries, including redshirt sophomore tight end Michael Masunas. The redshirt sophomore will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury.
With Masunas now unavailable for the remainder of the campaign, this means that players like Parachek will almost certainly see more reps.
Wozniak is pleased, however, with the rotation of players that he now has at the position.
“I think we’ve got a good mix and rotation of what we’re doing,” Wozniak said. “With Mike (Masunas) being done for the season, we’re going to miss having him. He was having a good year. I’m excited for him to get back and healthy. But with that, you’re going to see a lot more Parachek. We’re confident in him. It was a good battle between those two, to the point where you saw those two on the field a lot, anyway, together.”