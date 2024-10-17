Spartans prepare for homecoming clash vs. Iowa: 'We're ready to roll'

Following a bye week, the Michigan State Spartans have had plenty of time to reflect on consecutive losses to now top-three-ranked teams in Ohio State and Oregon.

Michigan State urgently needs a win to keep their season goals intact. This Saturday night, MSU plays host to the Iowa Hawkeyes under the lights in Spartan Stadium. This is a vital test.

With a two-week span behind them, the Spartans finally have an opportunity against a team not ranked in the Associated Press top-five. However, the Hawkeyes just dominated Washington for four quarters last week, winning by a final score of 40-16. Iowa has an incredibly strong rushing attack led by running back Kaleb Johnson and will provide another challenge for MSU

This contest serves as Michigan State's homecoming game, and the atmosphere will be nothing short of electric under the lights.

MSU tight ends coach Brian Wozniak and sophomore tight end Brennan Parachek previewed Iowa and spoke about where things currently stand for the Spartans, following practice on Tuesday afternoon.

Wozniak knows there was plenty to work on during the bye week, and he mentioned that it was “fun to dive into the different entities throughout our game.”