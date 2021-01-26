SpartanMag - Spartans make Top 10 for West Bloomfield 2022 "ATH" Michael Williams

West Bloomfield 2022 "ATH" Michael Williams released a 'Top 10' list yesterday and Michigan State is among the schools in the running for the 4 stars services.

Michigan State offered Williams back in April and have continued to make him a priority to recruit in the 2022 class.

"I have a great relationship with the coaches at Michigan State," Williams said. "I would like to talk to them more but I know a lot about the school. It's also a plus that my dad went there and can tell me what it's like."

Williams father attended Michigan State and walked on to the football team and that's something Williams remembers growing up.

"I watched a lot of games growing up with my parents and I would say I was a Michigan State fan growing up."

Williams who attends West Bloomfield High School recently won a state championship this past weekend and a day later lost his Head Coach in coach Bellamy who accepted a coaching job, coaching wide receivers at the University of Michigan.

"Coach Bellamy got a better opportunity to provide for himself, his wife, and his two kids. You can't be mad at someone for wanting to move up but I will miss him."

Williams has received an offer from Michigan and also included them in his top 10 list.

"It won't really affect my decision to much with coach Bellamy going to Michigan, I'm going to do what is best for me and my future in the end."

Michigan State is recruiting Williams as a DE/OLB with ability to contribute to both positions.

"Coach Tucker always tells me how much he likes my physical style of play and always compliments how good my hands are."

Williams is an elite prospect in the 2022 class and one of the most underrated players in the state. Williams goes to a talent-rich high school where players like Donovan Edwards, Max Hairston, and Dillon Tatum are usually the guys being talked about even though Williams is a 4 star prospect as well he usually fly's under the radar when talking about the talent at not only West Bloomfield but in the state of Michigan.

Michigan State is also heavily in the mix for his classmate Dillon Tatum which the Spartans made his top 10 list back on New Years Day.

Williams isn't expected to make a decision anytime soon while he's still working out details on visits with different schools but says he's planning on committing sometime right before his senior season next fall.

Williams has a Rivals rating of 5.8 and is the 9th ranked player in the state of Michigan.



