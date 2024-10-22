Advertisement

Michigan State Opponent Film Room: Michigan

Rivals for a Cause: Less thinking, more action

MSU's Jeremy Fears Jr.: 'The opportunity is right in front of me'

MSU's Jonathan Kim and Nick Marsh earn Big Ten Player of the Week honors

Homecoming Photo Gallery: Iowa versus Michigan State - Oct. 19, 2024

Published Oct 22, 2024
Hijinks & hilarity as Spartans Illustrated joins This is Sparta MSU podcast
Paul Fanson  •  Spartans Illustrated
Tuesday evening, two of Spartans Illustrated's staff writers, Brendan Moore and Paul Fanson, along with Justin Roh from the Blue by 90 podcast, made a special appearance on the This is Sparta podcast.

The purpose of the appearance on the podcast, which is hosted by Spartan greats Jason Strayhorn and Sedrick Irvin, was to help promote the Rivals for a Cause joint fundraiser for the for C.S. Mott Children's Hospital. But that wasn't all we talked about.

For close to 45 minutes, we discussed the key points for the upcoming Saturday and made a few predictions. We also talked about our feelings on the current status of the rivalry.

Other topics covered include:

-Warde Manuel's car

-The associative property of addition

-Proof (using beer) that MSU has a stronger national brand than Michigan

-Whether or not Sedrick can outdrink Justin

-Sedrick's inability to literally keep his shirt on.

Overall, a good time was had by all.

Check out the full video below, curtesy of the This is Sparta YouTube Channel.

