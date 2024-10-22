Hijinks & hilarity as Spartans Illustrated joins This is Sparta MSU podcast

in other news
Michigan State Opponent Film Room: Michigan
Taking a close look at Michigan State's upcoming opponent, the Michigan Wolverines, offensively and defensively.
Rivals for a Cause: Less thinking, more action
Spartans Illustrated and Blue By Ninety are teaming up during rivalry week for a great cause. Learn more here.
MSU's Jeremy Fears Jr.: 'The opportunity is right in front of me'
The redshirt freshman guard had his first season taken away from him last year and has a new perspective on the game.
MSU's Jonathan Kim and Nick Marsh earn Big Ten Player of the Week honors
MSU kicker Jonathan Kim is the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week and WR Nick Marsh earns Freshman honors.
Homecoming Photo Gallery: Iowa versus Michigan State - Oct. 19, 2024
Relive Michigan State's 32-20 homecoming win over Iowa through the lens of Marvin Hall's camera.
Tuesday evening, two of Spartans Illustrated's staff writers, Brendan Moore and Paul Fanson, along with Justin Roh from the Blue by 90 podcast, made a special appearance on the This is Sparta podcast.
The purpose of the appearance on the podcast, which is hosted by Spartan greats Jason Strayhorn and Sedrick Irvin, was to help promote the Rivals for a Cause joint fundraiser for the for C.S. Mott Children's Hospital. But that wasn't all we talked about.
For close to 45 minutes, we discussed the key points for the upcoming Saturday and made a few predictions. We also talked about our feelings on the current status of the rivalry.
Other topics covered include:
-Warde Manuel's car
-The associative property of addition
-Proof (using beer) that MSU has a stronger national brand than Michigan
-Whether or not Sedrick can outdrink Justin
-Sedrick's inability to literally keep his shirt on.
Overall, a good time was had by all.
Check out the full video below, curtesy of the This is Sparta YouTube Channel.
