2025 four-star forward Cam Ward commits to Michigan State men's basketball

Ward's commitment gives Michigan State two top-100 pledges in the 2025 class, as he joins four-star shooting guard/small forward Jordan Scott , who committed to the Spartans on Oct. 10 .

Ward, out of Largo High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, ranks as the No. 28 small forward and the No. 99 overall prospect in the 2025 cycle.

The Michigan State men's basketball program has landed its second commit of the 2025 class, as four-star small forward/power forward Cam Ward announced his pledge to the Spartans on Tuesday.

MSU originally offered Ward a scholarship in October of 2023.

He took his official visit to East Lansing during the weekend of Oct. 4 through Oct. 6, along with Scott. This was the same weekend as the the Izzone Campout and the Michigan State Madness event. The Spartans were able to use the weekend to check all of their boxes and lock in both Ward and Scott.

At Michigan State, Ward will play for head coach Tom Izzo, associate head coach Doug Wojcik, assistant coach Thomas Kelley, assistant coach Saddi Washington, assistant coach Jon Borovich, assistant coach Austin Thornton and the rest of the staff.

In addition to his finalists, Ward received scholarship offers from Arkansas, Georgetown, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Iowa, Marquette, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Providence, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Villanova, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and several others. He has close to 30 offers in total at this point in his recruitment.

The 6-foot-7 Ward provides length in the front-court with a reported 6-foot-11 wingspan. He is a versatile forward who can play at the three or the four spot, but given his current limitation as a 3-point shooter, expect Ward to be more of an efficient scorer from mid-range and in the paint to begin his career.

As a junior at Largo last year, Ward averaged 26 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.7 steals, 2.4 assists and 2.1 blocks a game, which earned him Gatorade Player of the Year honors in Maryland. He also led the Lions to a Class 2A Maryland state title during the 2023-2024 season.

Ward also played for Team Durant on the Nike EYBL circuit, where he had a strong performance in the spring, averaging 24.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He also shot 62.7% from the field.

At Largo, Ward's dad, Rodney Ward, is his head coach, and his mother, Ayana Ball-Ward is the school's athletic director.