2025 four-star SG/SF Jordan Scott commits to Michigan State

The Michigan State men’s basketball program has its first commit of the 2025 class. Jordan Scott , a four-star shooting guard/small forward, gave his verbal pledge to head coach Tom Izzo and the MSU coaching staff, which he announced publicly on Thursday.

He took his official visit with Michigan State this past weekend, Oct. 4 through Oct. 6, which obviously went very well.

Scott was offered by the Spartans in June of 2023 after an unofficial visit to East Lansing and has been a priority target since that time. At 6-foot-7, 185-pounds, and with a lengthy wingspan, Scott has the physical dimensions to be an impactful two-way player on the wing for the Spartans in the future.

Scott attends South Lakes High School, a public school in Reston, Virginia, and has also played for the Virginia Elite 17U team.

He enters his high school senior season as the reigning 6A Virginia State Player of the Year, while ranking as the No. 58 overall prospect in the country for the 2025 class and the No. 17 shooting guard in the cycle.

He chose Michigan State over his other finalists, Maryland and Virginia Tech.

In addition to the three finalists, Scott had scholarship offers from California, Florida State, Georgetown, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Iowa, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M, Washington and several others.

While Scott may need some time to develop his full game and physicality, he is already a fairly strong shooter with good height and length. He is a versatile wing who projects as a multi-year contributor for Izzo and the Spartans.

Scott comes from a talented basketball family, as his father, Jerome Scott Sr., was a multi-year starter at Miami, and his mom, Christy Winters Scott, played for Maryland. Additionally, his sister, Brianna Scott, is currently playing for the Georgetown Hoyas. His brother, Jerome Scott Jr., previously played for West Virginia Wesleyan. His mother also coached at Maryland and has been a NCAA basketball and WNBA broadcaster.