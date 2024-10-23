2026 EDGE Nick Abrams 'felt like a priority' during debut visit to MSU

Class of 2026 edge rusher/outside linebacker Nick Abrams II had not only never been to Michigan State's campus before last weekend, but it was also his first time in the Mitten State in general.

Abrams currently attends McDonogh High School in Owings Mills, Maryland.

After his debut visit to East Lansing and getting the opportunity to watch the Spartans defeat Iowa under the lights, it's safe to say Abrams' first time in the state was a successful one.

"This was my first visit to MSU, and it was very exciting and electric," Abrams told Spartans Illustrated. "From the start I felt like a priority, being taken to watch the Spartan Walk and getting on the field to watch warmups and talk to different coaches. I had never been to Michigan before, so it was a great experience to dip my feet into not only the state, but East Lansing."