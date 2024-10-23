2026 EDGE Nick Abrams 'felt like a priority' during debut visit to MSU

in other news
How did PFF grade the Spartans in their win over Iowa?
How did Pro Football Focus grade the Spartans in their win over Iowa?
Going into rivalry week, Jonathan Smith has been here before
It may be his first time dealing with this rivalry, but intrastate battles are familiar territory for Jonathan Smith.
Dr. Green and White Against All Odds, Week Eight: Wish
The two in-state Big Ten schools both had high hopes coming out of the bye week. Only one team's wish was granted.
Michigan State Opponent Film Room: Michigan
Taking a close look at Michigan State's upcoming opponent, the Michigan Wolverines, offensively and defensively.
Rivals for a Cause: Less thinking, more action
Spartans Illustrated and Blue By Ninety are teaming up during rivalry week for a great cause. Learn more here.
Class of 2026 edge rusher/outside linebacker Nick Abrams II had not only never been to Michigan State's campus before last weekend, but it was also his first time in the Mitten State in general.
Abrams currently attends McDonogh High School in Owings Mills, Maryland.
After his debut visit to East Lansing and getting the opportunity to watch the Spartans defeat Iowa under the lights, it's safe to say Abrams' first time in the state was a successful one.
"This was my first visit to MSU, and it was very exciting and electric," Abrams told Spartans Illustrated. "From the start I felt like a priority, being taken to watch the Spartan Walk and getting on the field to watch warmups and talk to different coaches. I had never been to Michigan before, so it was a great experience to dip my feet into not only the state, but East Lansing."
