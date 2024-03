It wasn't pretty, but Michigan State sent its seniors out with a victory in the final home game of the 2023-2024 season. The Spartans defeated Northwestern by a final score of 53-49 on senior night at the Breslin Center on Wednesday.

Michigan State has six seniors on its roster: guard Tyson Walker (graduate student), point guard A.J. Hoggard, guard Steven Izzo (graduate student), guard Davis Smith, center Mady Sissoko and forward Malik Hall (graduate student).

Following the game, most of the seniors took part in Michigan State's tradition of walking with their family members and kissing the Spartan logo at mid-court. Note that Hall participated in senior day activities during the 2022-2023 season, and opted not to walk this year, but he still kissed the mid-court logo on Wednesday.

It is possible that Hoggard, Sissoko and Smith could return in 2024-2025 due to an extra year of eligibility granted because of the COVID-19 pandemic during the 2020-2021 season, but those decisions have not been made yet, and they all participated in the senior day ceremony.

Relive the senior night festivities through a compilation of several social media posts and videos below.