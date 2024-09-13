(Photo by Greg Sabin/Spartans Illustrated)

After a great 2-0 start to Michigan State's season, some unexpected things have already taken place. Whether it was critical injuries, breakout performances, or an upset victory, Spartan fans have certainly had an eventful start to the football season. Let’s take a look at some takeaways from the first two weeks of action.

It will probably be an up and down season

A tough Week One showed that the Spartans may not have the firepower to put away lower level opponents with ease. A great Week Two showed that they can beat Power Four programs, though. The team has looked stellar at times and poor at times, the latter due to its relative youth. Regardless, it seems as if MSU will improve drastically in less time than expected. With lots of football left this season, the question arises: will Michigan State stay consistent enough to reach a bowl game? It will be interesting to see how the Spartans match up against the rest of their opponents.

Aidan Chiles is young and he will take time to reach full potential

Sophomore quarterback Aidan Chiles had a tough Week One, throwing two interceptions while recording just recording 114 yards passing. After the game, some Spartan fans seemed slightly concerned about their quarterback of the future. However, when Week Two rolled around he showed the country what he was really made of, throwing for 363 yards and three touchdowns. The early verdict on Chiles seems to be a consensus that he is young and raw, and he will need time to develop. When he does, Chiles' potential is out of this world. If he is able to cut down the interceptions and be a bit more precise when throwing deep, the sky's the limit, or at least the end zone is each drive.

Joe Rossi's defense looks solid

In Week One, MSU's defense looked near flawless, giving up just 10 points to Florida Atlantic. FAU had just 2.8 yards per rush attempt and went 12-for-25 in the air. Quarterback Cam Fancher was also picked off twice by the Spartans' secondary. Fast forward a week and Maryland gained just 2.8 yards per rush as well, but found success through the air to the tune of 253 yards and two touchdowns. The eye test shows that the defense plays with effort each snap and can make big plays, especially at the line and in the middle. Joe Rossi’s unit has shown that it can hold its own and play solidly against different talent levels.

The offense needs to utilize its weapons better

Two of the Spartans best offensive weapons, running back Nate Carter and tight end Jack Velling, have seemed to struggle in production thus far in the young season, at least compared to expectations. Carter has averaged 53.5 rushing yards per game this season, a dip from the 66.5 rushing yards per game last season. He has yet to make the jump fans were expecting, but still has shown flashes of greatness. Velling, an Oregon State transfer, has averaged 20 receiving yards per game, a dip from last seasons’ 39.8. If Velling is able to be used as a red zone threat like the Beavers did last season in Corvallis, and Carter is able to threaten defenses on the ground, the Spartans will find themselves with a far higher ceiling offensively.

Nick Marsh is the future of the Spartans

Coming in as a true freshman, wide receiver Nick Marsh had a solid first game, gathering one catch for 11 yards against FAU. However everything changed overnight as Alante Brown went down with a season-ending injury, opening the door for Marsh to get more targets. He went on to star in Week Two with 194 receiving yards and the game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter. As just a 17-year old, Marsh is a huge piece of the Spartans' future and will look to continue to shine the rest of the season.

Good teams find a way to win

Both of Michigan State’s victories have been close, beating FAU by six and Maryland by three. Despite the narrow victories, the Spartans have proven to be clutch down the final stretch and found ways to win. Whether it was forcing Fancher into trouble on the final possession of the FAU game or finding Marsh deep for multiple receptions late in the fourth quarter, MSU proved to have the heart to win in any way possible. Overall, the Spartans have had a good two weeks of football. If its able to keep the positives, and limit the negatives, Michigan State has a path to win up to nine or so games this season, more than securing bowl eligibility in head coach Jonathan Smith's first season at the helm in East Lansing.

