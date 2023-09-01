With a substantially more comfortable second half behind us, my thoughts from eight stories above the MSU sideline are as follows:

Noah Kim is very comfortable outside the tackles on rollouts. At times he left clean pockets when he shouldn't have, but other times I thought Jay Johnson deftly used multiple waggles for easy rhythm throws when CMU went man.

The waggles forced a field stretch laterally from the defense, and give an easy read for Kim. On the Berger touchdown in the third quarter, MSU ran windback, a zone play with a designed cutback to the backside. MSU ran that a lot with Walker - he was very good at it with his unique vision.

The out and up to Fitzpatrick to set up the Tyrell Henry one-hander was notable in that it's a route concept that was well executed, and was not something I saw last year. On that drive, I thought Kim generally gave his receivers a chance against defensive backs that I thought were downright putrid.

Not fearing CMU's downfield passing game at all, MSU was using their safeties to check the QB on mesh point reads, which further hampered the CMU offense. The Maliq Carr touchdown (nice catch) was a result of Kim FINALLY taking advantage of Carr getting a linebacker (who I am told is a real, honest-to-God person named "Jordan Kwiatowski") assigned to him in coverage.

Against the top three teams in the Big Ten East, MSU will have a tight-end eraser like Makari Page assigned to Carr, and that is where his money will be made or lost. MSU walked Malik Spencer down to linebacker depth and used his physicality, which was interesting.

My general take on the team without a rewatch is that they are probably going to be fine, though I have questions about the ambulatory nature of the linebackers. Dillon Tatum is a physical upgrade at corner, but wasn't really tested. I think the best teams in the league will still be able to run on MSU's front seven.

Offensively, Kim will be fine, but I have questions about his ability to handle the league's best defenses. The wide receivers are certainly plus athletes, and it will be fascinating to see them against better secondaries. I am continually underwhelmed by the tight ends, and think the running back room is above replacement level.