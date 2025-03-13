REWIND: A look back at Michigan State Basketball's regular season

Michigan State celebrates the Big Ten Championship with raising a new banner at the Breslin Center (Photo by Marvin Hall - Spartans Illustrated)

Let's go way back. In fact, let’s take it back all the way to before non-conference play. Michigan State took a trip up to the great white north to face Northern Michigan University for a special exhibition game in the historic Superior Dome. Honoring head coach Tom Izzo with a jersey retirement and a celebration of what it means to be from the Upper Peninsula was an exciting way to start the season on some home state soil.

Shot from the stands of Michigan State's exhibition game at Northern Michigan University (Photo by Sydney Padgett)

When it comes to non-conference play, MSU faced all sorts of opponents. Winning against Monmouth, Niagara, Bowling Green, and Samford allowed the Spartans to find their footing, and explore just how much depth they truly had for this upcoming season. MSU’s first true challenge of the year came on November 12th against Kansas. A familiar foe, Hunter Dickinson, and the Jayhawks put the Spartans in the loss column. The Champions Classic loss left fans nervous to face larger programs, fearing the Spartans may not be able to keep up. Fast forward to Maui. The historic Maui Invitation Tournament leading up to Thanksgiving was a chance for the Spartans to show their true grit in back to back to back tournament games early in the season. MSU faced a struggling Colorado team first, and showed some signs as a connected group with flashes of potential. Then came Memphis. Coming off a massive team win over UConn, the Memphis Tigers were too tough for Tom Izzo’s squad. Heading into the third/fourth place match, the Spartans seemed to have a chip on their shoulder, especially Tre Holloman. The Michigan State squad was able to put North Carolina away in overtime to secure third place in the Maui Invitational and turned some heads in the process. Were guys like Jase Richardson, Tre Holloman, and Frankie Fidler going to make something happen for this team? It seemed possible.

Pre-tournament festivities for the Maui Invitiational Tournament (Photo by Sydney Padgett)

Next came the long awaited Big Ten regular season. To sum up the start of conference play simply: the Spartans just kept winning. With wins over Minnesota (twice), Nebraska, Ohio State, Washington, Northwestern, Penn State, Illinois, and Rutgers, most Spartan fans forgot what losing felt like. Including a few non-conference wins over Christmas break, the Spartans were on a 13-game win streak, and California travel was looming in the distance.

Michigan State versus Rutgers at Madison Square Garden (Photo by Sydney Padgett)

Having escaped the Madison Square Garden curse, there were worries about how the west coast travel would treat this team. Turns out, those worries were valid. Two losses. Things were shaky. Did this team have a go to guy? Did the magic of the deep bench run out in California?

Michigan State versus USC (Photo by Sydney Padgett)