Sunday, January 22, 2023 was an historic night at Jenison Fieldhouse as the Michigan State Spartans gymnastics team earned a victory over the Michigan Wolverines. You can read all about it (and watch dozens of videos of the Spartan performances) at this link. Spartans Illustrated's photographer Marvin Hall took thousands of photos that evening and we've culled it down to just over 100 photos that tell the story of that evening. Thank you to Nudge Printing for sponsoring this photo gallery. Be sure to get all your favorite MSU gear at Nudge. If you enjoy this type of coverage, please support our team by subscribing to Spartans Illustrated for less than $10 per month.